Earth Day is upon us!

How will you celebrate?

How will you show your commitment to protect our planet on Saturday, and beyond?

How about contributing to #movethedate so Earth Overshoot Day is pushed back in the calendar this year, and each year going forward, until we can safely assert that humanity thrives within the means of our one planet?

As you should know, Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year. We believe there’s no better way to understand the significance of Earth Overshoot Day than figuring out how to calculate the date. So this year we want to invite you to play a “Guess the Date” game with us: immerse yourself in the brand new Ecological Footprint Explorer open data platform and calculate the date when Earth Overshoot Day is going to land this year.

May 22, 2017, World Biodiversity Day, is the deadline to submit your calculation methodology and best estimate. We especially want to invite school teachers and their students to participate!

Go to www.overshootday.org for all the details!