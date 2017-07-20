Dieser Artikel wurde 93 mal gelesen und am 20.07.2017 zuletzt geändert.

Coming together to sing,

singing for a better future!

July 26th – 29th 2017 The World Peace Choral Festival 2017

The World Peace Choral Festival aims to provide a platform for the young generation as well as enthusiastic adult choirs of different countries to perform, communicate and to create better intercultural understanding. Both classical and folk music should be promoted accordingly.

The festival is organized annually in Vienna in the 2nd half of July each year, supported by

the Austrian federal government authorities,

the city government of Vienna,

the Vienna Boys‘ Choir,

the United Nations Headquarters in Vienna,

NGOs, enterprises and a series of personalities.

Since its premiere in Vienna in August 2010, choirs from Austria (under them also the famous Vienna Boys‘ Choir), Armenia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Cyprus, Estonia, Germany, Georgia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Tschech Republic, USA etc. have participated in the festival and brought beautiful memory and friendship back home.

The festival is becoming a more and more important music event in the choral world and in the world capital of music.

For more information please visit: www.wpcf.at

To follow the latest news please check out the facebook profile of the festival:

https://www.facebook.com/worldpeacechoralfestival

Dates for upcoming festivals:

July 25th – 28th 2018 The World Peace Choral Festival 2018

July 24th – 27th 2019 The World Peace Choral Festival 2019