Today, ending violent conflicts and building peace calls for an in-depth understanding of new data streams.

We design and build data-driven methodologies that support peace processes across the globe.

The Peace Informatics Lab is a project initiated and run by Leiden’s Centre for Innovation in The Hague, in close collaboration with the Leiden Centre of Data Science. It combines a number of pioneering efforts in the emerging field of data-driven innovation. As part of this initiative, we work together with in-house researchers and external partners to link the data revolution to those working on peace & justice.