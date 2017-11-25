forvetbet Casino maxi casino metropol
Erstellt am 25.11.2017 von Andreas Hermann Landl
Dieser Artikel wurde 30 mal gelesen und am 25.11.2017 zuletzt geändert.

Today, ending violent conflicts and building peace calls for an in-depth understanding of new data streams.

We design and build data-driven methodologies that support peace processes across the globe.

The Peace Informatics Lab is a project initiated and run by Leiden’s Centre for Innovation in The Hague, in close collaboration with the Leiden Centre of Data Science. It combines a number of pioneering efforts in the emerging field of data-driven innovation. As part of this initiative, we work together with in-house researchers and external partners to link the data revolution to those working on peace & justice.

 

http://www.peaceinformaticslab.org/

 

