PeaceTech Lab works to reduce violent conflict using technology,

media, and

data to accelerate and scale peacebuilding efforts. It is an independent nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C. The Lab brings together engineers and activists, MBAs and conflict experts, social scientists, data scientists, and other innovators to develop effective peacebuilding solutions.

TEDx Talks published 25.06.2015

After working in conflict zones around the world, Sheldon Himelfarb lays out a powerful case for building an international PeaceTech Industry, where the power of data, tech and media combine to prevent violence, create jobs and build peace.

Himelfarb is the CEO and President of the PeaceTech Lab at the United States Institute of Peace and has led efforts in peacebuilding, foreign policy, and conflict management. Prior to this, he served as a foreign policy adviser to a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In an effort to develop people-to-people diplomacy, Himelfarb has worked to bring security and stability to communities around the world from Iraq to Bosnia to Afghanistan. He is an award-winning filmmaker, former commentator for NPR, and author of numerous articles on politics, popular culture and media.

http://www.peacetechlab.org/

https://www.fastcompany.com/3047534/welcome-to-peacetech-the-movement-to-use-technology-to-end-violent-conflict-and-extremism