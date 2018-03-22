International Network of Museums for Peace 2018
Newsletter #22 of INMP International Network of Museums for Peace is now online. It is packed with news about
- the 60th anniversary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and its peace symbol,
- the opening of a new peace museum in Romania, and
- input from associates.
You can find the newsletter at the following link:
https://www.inmp.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/INMP-Newsletter-No-22.pdf
Today reached us the message of the election of the new General Coordinator of the INMP.
We congratulate Prof. Ikuro Anzai (Kyoto) on his appointment.
Further Information
Petra Keppler
INMP International Network of Museums for Peace
Tel +316 14 36 36 38
70 Laan van Meerdervoort
2517 AN The Hague
Netherlands
