International Network of Museums for Peace 2018

Newsletter #22 of INMP International Network of Museums for Peace is now online. It is packed with news about

the 60th anniversary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and its peace symbol,

the opening of a new peace museum in Romania, and

input from associates.

You can find the newsletter at the following link:

https://www.inmp.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/INMP-Newsletter-No-22.pdf

Today reached us the message of the election of the new General Coordinator of the INMP.

We congratulate Prof. Ikuro Anzai (Kyoto) on his appointment.

