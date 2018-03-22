forvetbet Casino maxi casino metropol
International Network of Museums for Peace 2018

Newsletter #22 of INMP International Network of Museums for Peace is now online. It is packed with news about

  • the 60th anniversary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and its peace symbol,
  • the opening of a new peace museum in Romania, and
  • input from associates.

You can find the newsletter at the following link:

https://www.inmp.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/INMP-Newsletter-No-22.pdf

Today reached us the message of the election of the new General Coordinator of the INMP.

We congratulate Prof. Ikuro Anzai (Kyoto) on his appointment.

 

Further Information

Petra Keppler

INMP International Network of Museums for Peace

Tel +316 14 36 36 38

www.museumsforpeace.org

 

70 Laan van Meerdervoort

2517 AN The Hague

Netherlands

 

