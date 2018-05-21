International Peace Institute seeks qualified applicants
The International Peace Institute seeks qualified applicants for a three-month paid internship, renewable for a total of six months, to work 50% as part of IPI’s Brian Urquhart Center for Peace Operations and 50% within IPI’s Humanitarian Affairs program.Responsibilities
- Support the implementation of IPI’s protection of civilians project,
- Conduct background research and contribute to drafting analytical reports on issues related to peace operations, and more specifically protection of civilians;
- Conduct background research to support IPI’s work on the delivery of healthcare in situations of armed conflict and emergency health response in humanitarian crises
- Assist with the substantive and technical preparation of IPI meetings, conferences and seminars;
- Participate in and contribute to interviews, meetings, seminars or workshops
- Interact with a broad range of international and regional actors working on these topics at the global level: and
- Perform various administrative tasks.
Qualifications
- Graduate-level coursework in international affairs, political science, international law or a related field with a focus on peacekeeping or peacebuilding. A specific interest in protection of civilians, humanitarian issues and/or global health is desirable;
- Outstanding research, analytical, and English writing skills;
- Fluency in French is a plus;
- Previous experience in an international organization, an NGO or a research center/think tank is desirable
- Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail;
- Commitment to teamwork and the ability to handle multiple tasks.
