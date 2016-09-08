Weapon Control
Established in 2011, „Conflict Armament Research“ generates unique evidence on weapon supplies into armed conflicts in order to inform and support effective weapon management and control.
How Conflict Armament Research works
CAR investigation teams work on the ground in active armed conflicts.
The teams document weapons at the point of use and track their sources back through the chains of supply.
CAR teams investigate weapons in a variety of conflict-related situations— be they
- recovered by state security forces,
- surrendered at the cessation of hostilities,
- cached, or held by insurgent forces.
CAR is committed
- to working towards understanding the landscape of illicit weapon flows and
- to mitigating the supply of conventional arms to unauthorised users, including insurgent and terrorist forces.
By aggregating data on thousands of individual weapon transfers, CAR provides the evidence-based information required to develop effective weapon management and control.
