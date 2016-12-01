Dieser Artikel wurde 11 mal gelesen und am 11.12.2016 zuletzt geändert.

Fab Labs were born from an outreach project by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in inner-city Boston in 2005. Since then Fab Labs have quickly spread around the world. Now there are over 200 Fab Labs from the inner cities of the USA to the villages of Africa. Fablabs For Peace exist in

North Ireland, Israel, Egypt and Ukraine

North Ireland

Workshop Fablab for peace at #FAB10 started 2 years ago with northern ireland where they have 2 Fablabs in Belfast and Derry

Context of conflict: british versus irish nationalists people, not a religious conflict but an ethnic division.

Nerve center is the fablab in Derry, built initially by punk musicians / FablabNI is in north Belfast.

One aim is to help people having a change of air (ex-prisoner, antisocial person…). It starts with children to prepare their future.

# FAB10 the peace model or How fablab could act as a model to bring peace ?

2 years ago

This question comes from the vision of Neil Gershenfield at the center of bits and atom – MIT.

Fablabs in north Ireland are funding by the EU program for peace and reconciliation.

#FAB10 „Using digital media is a tool to create collaborative engagement“.

Building games is a good way to reconstruct relationships

Israel

#Fab10. Previously with the fablabil, Israël. „The key is to work with children, to change ideas of parents"

He prefers to use the terms „Building bridges through creating“ than peace.

Peace doesn’t work with the government.

There’s a huge issue of trust, then it’s hard to have people at the fablab.

One aim is a small change in the neighborhood.

#fab10 #fablabforpeace At fablabil they make children build all sorts of puzzles where each student has only one piece!

Egypt

#FAB10 Fablab in Egypt : „Machines were invented to be hands off,to have a separation between humans & machines. We need to break the ice“

„If you want to change the course of events, you don’t need a time machine, just talk with children“

Now, children are the instructors in the lab, like the little girl who made a lamp with a pizza box and a laser cutter.

#fab10 #fablabforpeace In Egypt they try to bring people together or find another source of electricity during the government daily cut!

Ukraine

#fab10 #fablabforpeace in Ukraine at IZOLATSIA they try to bring labs and art to the population but the army recently kicked them out…

Simple projects are crucial to attract everyone.

#FAB10 Izolab, fablab in Ukraine „Spaghetti is a brilliant prototyping material ! "

Crowdfunding campaign to rebuilt the first ukrainian fablab Izolab #FAB10

#fab10 #fablabforpeace „3D printers will be gone in 3yrs but working together won’t“ Israel, Ukraine, Ireland and Cairo labs agree on that

