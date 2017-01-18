Dieser Artikel wurde 93 mal gelesen und am 18.01.2017 zuletzt geändert.

Towards Banning Nuclear Weapons in 2017: Changing the Game in Nuclear Disarmament?

Panel discussion at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna

Favoritenstraße 15a, 1040 Vienna

2 February 2017 | 18:00 – 20:00

After decades of standstill in nuclear disarmament diplomacy, at the last United Nations General Assembly a majority of states has voted to start negotiations in 2017 for a ban on nuclear weapons. Two-thirds of member states have now voted in favour of starting negotiations on a ban. These negotiations will elaborate concrete elements for a nuclear ban treaty in March, June, and July in 2017 in New York.

Austria has been a significant driver in this process, which over the years has yielded the support of a majority of states. Given the beginning of the negotiations in New York as well as the meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Cycle in Vienna next year – nuclear weapons will be one of the major topics in international politics in 2017.

With this event we want for experts of the diplomatic community, academia, politics and civil society to discuss their expectations for the negotiations in 2017 and how these will impact international relations.

More information

SPEAKERS

Werner Kerschbaum

Secretary General, Austrian Red Cross

Franz Josef Kuglitsch

Ambassador, Austrian Federal Ministry for

Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs

Ulrike Lunacek

Vice President, European Parliament

Wolfgang Petritsch

President, Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation

Tariq Rauf

Director, Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-

Proliferation Programme, SIPRI (tbc)

Nadja Schmidt

Director, ICAN Austria

MODERATOR

Fabio Polly

Journalist, ORF Radio Foreign Policy

The roundtable will be followed by a reception.

Bitte um Anmeldung bis Mittwoch, 1. Februar via folgendem Registrierungslink.

Please register for this event until Tuesday, 1 February under the following link.