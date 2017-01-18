Changing the Game in Nuclear Disarmament?
Panel discussion at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna
Favoritenstraße 15a, 1040 Vienna
2 February 2017 | 18:00 – 20:00
After decades of standstill in nuclear disarmament diplomacy, at the last United Nations General Assembly a majority of states has voted to start negotiations in 2017 for a ban on nuclear weapons. Two-thirds of member states have now voted in favour of starting negotiations on a ban. These negotiations will elaborate concrete elements for a nuclear ban treaty in March, June, and July in 2017 in New York.
Austria has been a significant driver in this process, which over the years has yielded the support of a majority of states. Given the beginning of the negotiations in New York as well as the meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Cycle in Vienna next year – nuclear weapons will be one of the major topics in international politics in 2017.
With this event we want for experts of the diplomatic community, academia, politics and civil society to discuss their expectations for the negotiations in 2017 and how these will impact international relations.
SPEAKERS
Werner Kerschbaum
Secretary General, Austrian Red Cross
Franz Josef Kuglitsch
Ambassador, Austrian Federal Ministry for
Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs
Ulrike Lunacek
Vice President, European Parliament
Wolfgang Petritsch
President, Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation
Tariq Rauf
Director, Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-
Proliferation Programme, SIPRI (tbc)
Nadja Schmidt
Director, ICAN Austria
MODERATOR
Fabio Polly
Journalist, ORF Radio Foreign Policy
The roundtable will be followed by a reception.
