Peace – UN Sustainable Development Goal # 16

The global indicator framework for Peace

The framework was developed by the Inter-Agency and Expert Group on SDG Indicators (IAEG-SDGs). Then it was agreed to, as a practical starting point at the 47th session of the UN Statistical Commission held in March 2016.

The report of the Statistical Commission, which included the global indicator framework, was then taken note of by ECOSOC at its 70th session in June 2016. More information

Targets

Indicators

16.7 Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels 16.7.1 Proportions of positions (by sex, age, persons with disabilities and population groups) in public institutions (national and local legislatures, public service, and judiciary) compared to national distributions 16.7.2 Proportion of population who believe decision-making is inclusive and responsive, by sex, age, disability and population group

16.8 Broaden and strengthen the participation of developing countries in the institutions of global governance 16.8.1 Proportion of members and voting rights of developing countries in international organizations