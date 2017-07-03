Peace – UN Sustainable Development Goal # 16
The global indicator framework for Peace
The framework was developed by the Inter-Agency and Expert Group on SDG Indicators (IAEG-SDGs). Then it was agreed to, as a practical starting point at the 47th session of the UN Statistical Commission held in March 2016.
The report of the Statistical Commission, which included the global indicator framework, was then taken note of by ECOSOC at its 70th session in June 2016. More information.
Targets
Indicators
16.1
Significantly reduce all forms of violence and related death rates everywhere
16.1.1
Number of victims of intentional homicide per 100,000 population, by sex and age
16.1.2
Conflict-related deaths per 100,000 population, by sex, age and cause
16.1.3
16.2
16.2.1
16.2.2
16.3
Promote the rule of law at the national and international levels and ensure equal access to justice for all
16.4
By 2030, significantly reduce illicit financial and arms flows, strengthen the recovery and return of stolen assets and combat all forms of organized crime
16.4.1
Total value of inward and outward illicit financial flows (in current United States dollars)
16.4.2
Proportion of seized small arms and light weapons that are recorded and traced, in accordance with international standards and legal instruments
16.5
Substantially reduce corruption and bribery in all their forms
16.5.1
16.6
16.6.1
Primary government expenditures as a proportion of original approved budget, by sector (or by budget codes or similar)
16.6.2
Proportion of the population satisfied with their last experience of public services
16.7
Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels
16.7.1
Proportions of positions (by sex, age, persons with disabilities and population groups) in public institutions (national and local legislatures, public service, and judiciary) compared to national distributions
16.7.2
Proportion of population who believe decision-making is inclusive and responsive, by sex, age, disability and population group
16.8
Broaden and strengthen the participation of developing countries in the institutions of global governance
16.8.1
Proportion of members and voting rights of developing countries in international organizations
16.9
By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration
16.9.1
Proportion of children under 5 years of age whose births have been registered with a civil authority, by age
16.10
Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements
16.10.1
16.10.2
Number of countries that adopt and implement constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information
16.a
Strengthen relevant national institutions, including through international cooperation, for building capacity at all levels, in particular in developing countries, to prevent violence and combat terrorism and crime
16.b
Promote and enforce non-discriminatory laws and policies for sustainable development
16.b.1
Proportion of population reporting having personally felt discriminated against or harassed in the previous 12 months on the basis of a ground of discrimination prohibited under international human rights law
