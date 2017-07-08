Dieser Artikel wurde 103 mal gelesen und am 09.07.2017 zuletzt geändert.

The International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism (ICSVE) is an action based, interdisciplinary, research center working on psychosocial, cultural, political, economic, ideological, and technological topics impacting global peace and security.

At ICSVE, our growing team of experts of diverse academic and professional backgrounds provides

research,

training, and

strategic advice to government leaders, intelligence, defense, international organizations, and civilian communities, worldwide,

to prevent and deter the threat of violent extremism in the core areas such as capacity building and programmatic support, countering extremist narrative, developing community resilience, managing intervention activities, understanding pathways into and back out of terrorism and countering violent extremism training.

ICSVE is new. Started in July of 2015, it grew out of the work of Dr. Anne Speckhard, Ph.D. who has been working on these issues for two decades. ICSVE welcomes partners and donors interested in fighting violent extremism.

ICSVE is independent and non-partisan. We do not take part in classified research for governments or international organizations. All of our work is published in open source venues.