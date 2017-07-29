forvetbet Casino maxi casino metropol
Erstellt am 29.07.2017 von Andreas Hermann Landl
Dieser Artikel wurde 77 mal gelesen und am 29.07.2017 zuletzt geändert.

The U.S. has deployed in April 2017 the largest nonnuclear bomb in its inventory on an ISIS target in a remote part of far northeast Afghanistan. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, whose acronym has inspired the nickname “Mother of All Bombs” or “MOAB,” weighs over 21,000 pounds. It was developed during the Iraq War. It had not been used in combat until now.

 

Imagine

Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too

Imagine all the people
Living life in peace

You, you may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you will join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world

You, you may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you will join us
And the world will live as one

Here’s What The ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ Would Do To Your City – Natasha Bertrand, Business Insider
(April 13, 2017)

 

