The U.S. has deployed in April 2017 the largest nonnuclear bomb in its inventory on an ISIS target in a remote part of far northeast Afghanistan. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, whose acronym has inspired the nickname “Mother of All Bombs” or “MOAB,” weighs over 21,000 pounds. It was developed during the Iraq War. It had not been used in combat until now.

Imagine

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will live as one

Here’s What The ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ Would Do To Your City – Natasha Bertrand, Business Insider

(April 13, 2017)