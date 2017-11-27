US Government acts in Bonn like Cigarette Industry at a Cancer Congress

Dieser Artikel wurde 18 mal gelesen und am 27.11.2017 zuletzt geändert.

But there are other Americans.

Across America, states, cities, businesses, universities, and citizens are taking action to

fight climate change,

grow the economy, and

protect public health.

America’s Pledge brings together private and public sector leaders to ensure the United States remains a global leader in reducing emissions and delivers the country’s ambitious climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

https://www.americaspledgeonclimate.com/