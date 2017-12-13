Peace Boat
Peace Boat is a Japan-based international non-governmental and non-profit organization that works to promote peace, human rights, equal and sustainable development and respect for the environment. Peace Boat seeks to create awareness and action based on effecting positive social and political change in the world. We pursue this through the organization of global educational programmes, responsible travel, cooperative projects and advocacy activities. These activities are carried out on a partnership basis with other civil society organizations and communities in Japan, Northeast Asia, and around the world. Peace Boat carries out its main activities through a chartered passenger ship that travels the world on peace voyages. The ship creates a neutral, mobile space and enables people to engage across borders in dialogue and mutual cooperation at sea, and in the ports that we visit. Activities based in Japan and Northeast Asia are carried out from our eight Peace Centers in Japan. Please explore our website to learn more about our voyages, activities and projects.
You can also download a web version of our introductory pamphlet „Across Borders“ here in English, Spanish or French. Other pamphlets and brochures can also be viewed as a PDF on our issuu.com page here.
- Cooperation and solidarity
- Work based on civil society movement
- Financial self-sustainability
- Participatory and horizontal working system
- Support and promotion of volunteerism
- Independence from any political party or religious affiliation
Peace Boat believes that travel in itself can be a tool for positive social and political change, and seeks to create and implement best practices in responsible travel and what we call travel for peace and sustainability. Socio-political considerations rather than commercial interests largely determine our choice of destinations. Our partnerships with local organizations and travel agencies reflect our effort to utilize tourism in a progressive and educational form so as to contribute to global sustainability and peace. Peace Boat’s use of the ship as a vehicle for our activities has allowed the development of a unique range of tools for our work.
- Forums on board: the ship as a neutral and mobile meeting space
- Using the ship’s media appeal
- The power of people to people contact
- Bringing back the world’s reality: beyond conventional media
Peace Boat’s first voyage was organized in 1983 by a group of Japanese university students as a creative response to government censorship regarding Japan’s past military aggression in the Asia-Pacific. They chartered a ship to visit neighboring countries with the aim of learning first-hand about the war from those who experienced it and initiating people-to-people exchange.
Peace Boat is a non-governmental and non-profit organization with its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, eight Peace Centers throughout Japan and a branch association in Geneva, Switzerland. Related is the Peace Boat Disaster Relief Volunteer Centre established following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami; and Peace Boat US, based in New York City, and a 501(c)3 registered organization. Peace Boat is run by a group of about 120 people – the Executive Committee – who are individually and collectively responsible for the functioning of the organization. The Executive Committee members are known as „Responsible Partners“, and commit on a yearly basis to assume responsibility for the sustainability of the organization. The staff members involved primarily in international outreach and coordination projects are listed here. In order to carry out our travel activities in accordance with the requirements of Japanese law, Peace Boat has signed a partnership agreement with a travel agent, Japan Grace Co., Ltd. Japan Grace underwrites, manages and administrates the Peace Boat voyages. All income generated by Japan Grace in relation to the Peace Boat voyages is re-injected into Peace Boat activities.
A list of Peace Boat's directors and international coordination team.
- NGO in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
- Northeast Asia Secretariat – Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict
- Affiliate Member of Friends of the Earth International
- Member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)
- Member of the International Peace Bureau
- World Social Forum
- Founding member of Peace Now Korea Japan
- Member of the Nonviolent Peace Force
- World Peace Now
- Abolition 2000
- Japan Campaign to Ban Landmines
Get in touch with our head office in Tokyo, any of our seven Peace Boat Centers throughout Japan, or our branch in Switzerland.
