forvetbet Casino maxi casino metropol
friedensnews.at
Stellt die Friedensfragen!
Home

Peace Boat Ecoship Project

Erstellt am 19.12.2017 von Andreas Hermann Landl
Dieser Artikel wurde 54 mal gelesen und am 19.12.2017 zuletzt geändert.

The Peace Boat Ecoship Project is the next stage of Peace Boat’s journey to promote

  • peace,
  • human rights and
  • sustainability

around the world.

The development has been as radical as the ship itself. The design was finalised in 2015, after a 3-year, whole-system integrated design process involving an international team bringing together expertise from a diverse range of specialties in both marine and land-based industrial sectors.

Source: http://ecoship-pb.com/

 

Posted in english, Friedensbewegung, Friedensexport, Friedenskultur, Friedensorganisation, Friedenspädagogik, Friedenspolitik, Friedenspsychologie, Friedensstifter, Friedensstifterin, Friedenstourismus, Gewaltprävention, Global, Mitwelt, Peacebuilding, Tipp, Wirtschaft, Zivilcourage

Leave a Comment

Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

 