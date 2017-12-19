Peace Boat Ecoship Project
The Peace Boat Ecoship Project is the next stage of Peace Boat’s journey to promote
- peace,
- human rights and
- sustainability
around the world.
The development has been as radical as the ship itself. The design was finalised in 2015, after a 3-year, whole-system integrated design process involving an international team bringing together expertise from a diverse range of specialties in both marine and land-based industrial sectors.
