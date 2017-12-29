Can Tourism Promote Peace

Dieser Artikel wurde 117 mal gelesen und am 29.12.2017 zuletzt geändert.



Tourism For Peace (TFP) is about bringing people together, learning about each other, and embracing the connectedness of all peoples and things. We bring both „hosts“ and „guests“ — those in residence of a particular country, culture or business, and those visiting it — together to learn about Peace by understanding & appreciating diverse cultural beliefs, art, music, foods, stories, spiritual ceremonies, and by connecting with the natural world (waterfalls, mountains, oceans, animals and plants).

Can tourism be a force for good and promote peace, security and understanding?