Top Job for Peace Journalists

About the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is a not-for-profit organization headquartered at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. It engages science leaders, policy makers, and the interested public on topics of nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technologies. Founded more than 70 years ago by Manhattan Project physicists, the Bulletin is globally recognized and respected for its highly trafficked public-access website, its award-winning journal, its iconic Doomsday Clock, and its regular convenings of top experts. For more than 70 years, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has bridged the divides between scientific research, global security, and public engagement.

Position Description

Reporting to the Editor in Chief, the Bulletin’s new multimedia editor will be a quality public-interest journalist with training and experience in the full array of techniques and software used to present information on the internet. (S)he will collaborate with an award-winning editorial staff to bring high quality, authoritative, and accessible audio and video programming, data visualization, interactive graphics, and in-depth magazine-style articles to a fast-growing audience hungry for trustworthy information about major global threats. This is a telecommuting position; residence in Washington, DC is a plus.

Key Responsibilities

Propose and develop digital data visualizations, interactive graphics, and audio and video offerings that complement and expand the reach of short- and long-form articles in progress.

Propose and develop freestanding multimedia projects to be accomplished in house and via freelance contractors.

Work as part of the editorial team in conceiving, assigning, and editing quality long- and short-form magazine articles and accompanying audio, video, and multimedia.

Collaborate with editorial and communication staff to increase the Bulletin’s social media footprint and website and mobile reader/viewership.

Participate in constant improvements to the Bulletin’s website and mobile applications, including a major redesign now in planning stages.

Keep existing multimedia content up to date and relevant.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required. Study in international affairs, public policy, or related discipline a plus. Advanced degree a plus.

Minimum of three years of journalism experience required. Experience in an editing role a plus.

Up to date digital audio, video, and graphics skills required. Proficiency in the Adobe Creative Suite/Cloud of tools a plus.

Experience with the Drupal content management system a plus.

Interest in international affairs, science, technology, and the arts a plus.

Proficiency with common office productivity software (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Acrobat, Office 365) required.

Ability to handle confidential situations and information with absolute discretion required.

Effective communication skills (via phone, email, and in-person) required.

Sense of humor absolutely required.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence. To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Lisa McCabe at lmccabe@thebulletin.org by December 31, 2017.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, ancestry, color, religion, gender, age, marital status, sexual orientation, national origin, medical condition, disability, veteran status, union membership or activity or any other basis protected by law.