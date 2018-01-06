Dieser Artikel wurde 23 mal gelesen und am 10.01.2018 zuletzt geändert.

It’s a little known fact that bebop trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie (* 21. Oktober 1917 – † 6. Januar 1993) actually ran for president of the United States back in 1964.

He wanted to raise raise money in a funny way for CORE (Congress for Racial Equality) and other civil rights organizations. This project became fast something more. Dizzy’s fans couldt imagine an alternative to the “millionaire’s-only” club represented by Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater.” He nominated the black jazz icon Miles Davis as Director of the CIA in his election team. The drummer Max Roach would have been Secretary of Defense and Charles Mingus his Secretary of Peace. Secretary of Peace would have been an innovation in the political system of the USA. Although this idee has a long tradition in the USA. In 1793 Dr. Benjamin Rush, Founding Father and signer of the Declaration of Independence, wrote an essay titled „A plan of a Peace-Office for the United States„.

The White House, henceforth to be known as the ‘Blues House’ would comprise the following cabinet:

Duke Ellington (Secretary of State)

Miles Davis (Director of the CIA)

Max Roach (Secretary of Defense)

Charles Mingus (Secretary of Peace)

Ray Charles (Librarian of Congress)

Louis Armstrong (Secretary of Agriculture)

Mary Lou Williams (Ambassador to the Vatican)

Thelonious Monk (Travelling Ambassador)

Malcolm X (Attorney General).

I assume that Charles Mingus’ position as Secretary of Peace is a cheeky play on his fiery temperament. Dizzy said his running mate would be Phyllis Diller. (Source: Wikipedia)

