Gaia Education: Ecological Design Course

The Ecological Design dimension of the full Gaia Education Design for Sustainability (GEDS) course started on 2 January 2018. In trying to Design for Sustainability, Gaia Educations seeks to consciously reinvent ecological living from the ground up, honing in on aspects such as sustainable production and consumption, regenerative agriculture and food production, appropriate technologies for water and energy systems, green and sustainable building and construction, and weaving it all together through whole systems and regenerative design approaches and methods to achieve one planet living design and development outcomes.

Join the online course and become an ecological designer to ensure that life-supporting natural functions are not only preserved but regenerated whenever possible.