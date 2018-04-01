forvetbet Casino maxi casino metropol
Climate Change Awards

Erstellt am 01.04.2018 von Andreas Hermann Landl
Dieser Artikel wurde 80 mal gelesen und am 06.04.2018 zuletzt geändert.

The first Climate Change Awards were presented during plenary sessions on July 7–9, 2014, at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was attended by 650 scientists and others interested in climate change. The following awards were presented:

Climate Science Whistleblower Award
Presented to Alan Carlin, Ph.D.
Sponsored by Don’t Tread on My Business Foundation
Presentation made by Gary Aldrich

Outstanding Spokesperson on Faith, Science, and Stewardship Award
Presented to E. Calvin Beisner
Sponsored by The Heritage Foundation
Presentation made by Michael Rigas

Excellence in Climate Science Communication Award
Presented to Tom Harris
Sponsored by The Heartland Institute
Presentation made by Robert Carter

2014 Frederick Seitz Memorial Award
Presented to Sherwood B. Idso
Sponsored by Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)
Presentation made by Fred Singer

Speaks Truth To Power Award
Presented to Patrick Moore
Sponsored by Earthfree Institute
Presentation made by Lissa Morgenthaler-Jones

Voice of Reason Award
Presented to Arthur B. Robinson
Sponsored by The Heartland Institute
Presentation by Joseph Bast

Lifetime Achievement in Climate Science Award
Presented to S. Fred Singer
Sponsored by The Heartland Institute
Presentation by Joseph Bast

Outstanding Evangelical Climate Scientist Award
Presented to Roy Spencer
Sponsored by the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation
Presentation by E. Calvin Beisner

Courage in Defense of Science Award
Presented to Willie Soon
Sponsored by George C. Marshall Institute
Presented by John B. Sheldon

Dauntless Purveyor of Climate Truth Award
Presented to Viscount Monckton of Brenchly
Sponsored by The Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT)
Presentation by Craig Rucker 

 

