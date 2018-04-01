Dieser Artikel wurde 80 mal gelesen und am 06.04.2018 zuletzt geändert.

The first Climate Change Awards were presented during plenary sessions on July 7–9, 2014, at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was attended by 650 scientists and others interested in climate change. The following awards were presented:

Climate Science Whistleblower Award

Presented to Alan Carlin, Ph.D.

Sponsored by Don’t Tread on My Business Foundation

Presentation made by Gary Aldrich

Outstanding Spokesperson on Faith, Science, and Stewardship Award

Presented to E. Calvin Beisner

Sponsored by The Heritage Foundation

Presentation made by Michael Rigas

Excellence in Climate Science Communication Award

Presented to Tom Harris

Sponsored by The Heartland Institute

Presentation made by Robert Carter

2014 Frederick Seitz Memorial Award

Presented to Sherwood B. Idso

Sponsored by Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Presentation made by Fred Singer

Speaks Truth To Power Award

Presented to Patrick Moore

Sponsored by Earthfree Institute

Presentation made by Lissa Morgenthaler-Jones

Voice of Reason Award

Presented to Arthur B. Robinson

Sponsored by The Heartland Institute

Presentation by Joseph Bast

Lifetime Achievement in Climate Science Award

Presented to S. Fred Singer

Sponsored by The Heartland Institute

Presentation by Joseph Bast

Outstanding Evangelical Climate Scientist Award

Presented to Roy Spencer

Sponsored by the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation

Presentation by E. Calvin Beisner

Courage in Defense of Science Award

Presented to Willie Soon

Sponsored by George C. Marshall Institute

Presented by John B. Sheldon

Dauntless Purveyor of Climate Truth Award

Presented to Viscount Monckton of Brenchly

Sponsored by The Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT)

Presentation by Craig Rucker