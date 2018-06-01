Future of Education

Dieser Artikel wurde 23 mal gelesen und am 05.06.2018 zuletzt geändert.

Erik Assadourian, Worldwatch Institute | April 20, 2017 www.earthed.info EarthEd: Rethinking Education on a Changing Planet

With global environmental changes locked into our future, what we teach must evolve.

All education will need to be environmental education, but

environmental education cannot focus solely on teaching everyone to live just a bit greener.

Instead, it will need to both teach students to be bold sustainability leaders as well as equip them with the skills necessary to survive the turbulent century ahead.

EarthEd, with contributions from 63 authors, includes chapters on

traditional environmental education topics, such as ecoliteracy, nature-based learning, and systems thinking, as well as

expanding the conversation to new t opics essential for Earth education , such as character education, social emotional learning, the importance of play, and comprehensive sex education.

, such as

Ultimately, only by boldly adapting education do we stand a chance in adapting to our rapidly changing planet.





