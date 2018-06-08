If you think that your children should become digital competent and pro-social instead of violent, then www.screenagersmovie.com suggests pro-social video games like

Animal Crossing                                             The Stanley Parable
Fez                                                                    Journey
Dear Esther                                                     Minecraft
Gone Home                                                     Portal
Either One                                                       Braid

10 Pro-Social Games I Like, by Delaney Ruston, MD
Why Non-Violent Games are Taking Over an Industry
Best Games for Kids – From Common Sense Media
10 Non-Violent Video Games That Kick (Metaphorical) Butt
6 Non-Violent Video Games Worth Playing
Greatest Non-Violent XBox 360 Games

Reviews of Video Games: Common Sense Media reviews and rates video games on age and violence.

Here’s some cool critical thinking YouTube Channels on Science