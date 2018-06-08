Tomorrow 175th birthday of Bertha von Suttner

Dieser Artikel wurde 37 mal gelesen und am 08.06.2018 zuletzt geändert.

Celebrating the 175th birthday of Bertha von Suttner (9th June 2018)

The life and work of Bertha von Suttner (1843-1914) for a world free of war and oppression continues to inspire people today. Her appeal to ‘Lay Down Your Arms!’ has become even more urgent in a world armed with nuclear weapons.

Her vision, efforts, and achievements deserve to be remembered, celebrated, and built upon. The Bertha von Suttner Peace Institute is therefore celebrating the 175th anniversary of her birth. The Hague, the world’s capital city of international peace and justice, and the Peace Palace, are an ideal location for such a programme of events.

For programme information please contact us at office@peace-institute.com