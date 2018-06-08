Violent video games make children more violent

In summary, although they are not the only factor that increases aggression, violent video games do have a significant effect on aggression.

The independent Center for Educational Neuroscience (CEN) in London is a Research Group that considers current issues in educational neuroscience. It shared on it’s website courageous research results against violence in videos games.

The cause for concern There is concern among parents,

teachers, and

society at large, that children who play violent video games, particularly for extended periods of time, might then engage in violent behaviour, or

even copy acts of violence experienced during game play. Research to address these concerns is important given that

97% of American teens play video games[i] and children report that they prefer violent to non-violent games[ii], so it’s unsurprising that there’s plenty of studies that look at this issue.

What questions should be asked?

Researchers need to distinguish correlation from cause.For example,

Violent Video Games – Hen or Egg or Cock?

Evidence in support of the assumption that exposure to aggressive games may be the cause of more aggressive behaviour would need to use two matched groups,

one exposed to the aggressive games ,

, another exposed to some similarly arousing / engaging but not aggressive activity.

An increase in aggression should be observed only in the later behaviour of the aggressive game group.

Even here, we need to ask,

what behaviour will be measured, and

how much later should we expect to see the effects half an hour? The following week? Five, Ten oder 20 years later



In addition it should be important, that we distinguish between aggressive and violent behavior.

What’s the evidence?

Not all studies have found a relationship[iii] between exposure to violent video games and aggression in children. However, the vast majority of work does show a relationship.

A meta-analysis published 2014 of 98 studies,

involving 36,965 participants, violent video games were convincingly shown to influence social behaviour[iv]. The fact that studies have taken a variety of forms strengthens the certainty of the relationship.

Some work looks at the causal effect of game play by asking some individuals to play violent games in the lab,

others play non-violent games, then measuring the behaviour of each group in social tasks afterwards.

These studies have shown that

Longitudinal studies of effects of violent video games

Individuals have been followed over time and video game play at point A has been related to aggression at later point B: Both in the lab and also in real life!

Important

although playing violent games does predict both short-term and long-term aggressive behaviour, other factors such as being male and

living in poverty have a greater impact on these outcomes[x].

The effects vary across individuals

The effects of violent games don’t seem to be equal for everyone.

Short-term effects in the laboratory are found to be larger for undergraduate men than women[xi], and

are found to be than women[xi], and younger children are more likely to be affected by violent games if they have a high score on the personality trait ‘neuroticism’ and a low score on the traits ‘agreeableness’ and ‘conscientiousness’[xii]. violent games with a personalised avatar have been found to result in more arousal and more aggressive behaviour than when playing with a generic character[xiii].



The good news pro-social games have also effects



Pro-social games, where the main aim is to help someone else, have a positive effect on behaviour[xiv] to the same extent that violent games have a negative effect.

One study asked different groups to play the game (Halo II) but gave them different objectives, with either

co-operative or

competitive

play scenarios.

The authors found

increased pro-social behaviours only in those playing co-operatively, suggesting that context rather than content might be important[xv]. So the power of video games is potentially beneficial for social development. Playing action video games has been used to enhance visual attention and

results in faster reaction times[xvi]

(See ‘You can train your brain with digital media’ for more on this).

Outstanding questions

There are still notable questions that have not been adequately considered.

Is there a real-life impact of violent game play on violent crime?

The rise seen in video game play over recent decades has not been accompanied by a rise in youth crime rates, and in fact violent crime in youth has fallen over this period.

However, there are so many factors that influence crime rates that it would be difficult to pinpoint the effects of any given one. Another major question is whether the same games have a greater impact on the behaviour of younger than older children. How important is it that parents obey the ratings on games?

For example, is Call of Duty likely to have more of an effect on 8 year olds than on the 18 year olds for whom it is intended?

There is currently some evidence that younger children are more effected by violent games than are older children[xvii], but this is a sorely neglected area of research at the moment.

Take the rough with the smooth

Although the link is still debated, and other factors could have a bigger influence on aggression and violence. The impact of video games on the behaviour of children and young adults is undeniable both in the short-term and the long-term.

The potency of video games is an important issue for society,

their effects can be negative,

but also because they can, and could be, positive;

It would be difficult to argue for one of these positions without the other. What’s vital is that we understand what aspects of games or game play behaviour have an impact, and on whom.

The verdict? Although not everyone agrees, the evidence comes down on the side of neuro-hit.

Further resources

For a range of expert opinions see: Bavelier, D., Green, C. S., Han, D. H., Renshaw, P. F., Merzenich, M. M., & Gentile, D. A. (2011). Brains on video games. Nature Reviews Neuroscience, 12, 763-768.

The Dana Foundation have an excellent and more in-depth blog on this topic here.

Source: Center for Educational Neuroscience (CEN)