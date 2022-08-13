Social Media Marketing Officer for Yuval Noah Harari and Sapienship – Ecology – Sustainable Technology – Peace

Erstellt am 13.08.2022 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Social Media Marketing Officer for Yuval Noah Harari and Sapienship

– a social impact company co-founded by Prof. Harari

Sapienship and Yuval Noah Harari International Office are pleased to invite applications for

the role of Social Media Marketing Officer. This is an opportunity for a talented and

enthusiastic professional, who is not afraid of ambitious goals and targets, to play a key role

in shaping our high-profile online platforms.



The Social Media Marketing Officer will help our channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,

TikTok, YouTube and Linkedin) to gain traction, through increased engagement and reach.

They will help promote the company’s content through strategic campaigns, audience

targeting, collaboration with influencers, sponsored content, PPC campaigns, and

data-driven decisions.

Apart from these responsibilities, the role may also include the everyday management of

social media channels, mainly scheduling posts, as well as interacting with a community of

followers.

Content development is not a mandatory requirement for this role.

Core Responsibilities:

● Developing a strategic social media plan and campaigns that will substantially

increase the reach and engagement of the channels.

● Promoting content over social media, in a way that is consistent with the

organization’s brand and overall strategy.

● Implementing the strategic plan and the campaigns with the help of the company’s

content writers and the company’s Social Media Officer.

● Setting up collaborations with influencers to drive organic traffic to the company’s

social channels.

● Managing a marketing budget allocated to social media promotions and PPC, along

with occasional banner advertising.

● Tracking KPIs and producing analytics-based insight reports to support

company-wide strategy and planning.

● Keeping track of social media campaign performance and adjusting promotional

strategies on this basis.

● Posting and scheduling social media posts.

● Interacting with a community of followers.

Basic Requirements

● 1-2 years of experience in digital marketing, with a focus on social media.

● Native English speaker (Hebrew proficiency is not required).

● Up-to-date knowledge of the marketing and advertising interfaces of Facebook,

Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn – including audience targeting

tactics – as well as familiarity with each platform’s organic publishing tools and user

trends.

● High proficiency in PPC, data analysis and reporting.

● Analytical thinking and creative thinking.

● Strong organizational skills.

● Flexibility to work outside conventional hours, to publish social media posts.

● BSc/BA and MA in Marketing, Digital Media or a related field – an advantage

Additional requirements

● Broad interest and knowledge in the humanities and sciences – an advantage.

● Understanding of what makes content accessible.

● Ability to work productively, dynamically and independently – under pressure and to

deadlines.

● Team player with excellent communication skills.

