2,4 % weltweit für Klima, Frieden und Gerechtigkeit statt für Kriege und Systemversagen

Harraris Organisation Sapiens ruft den

Der zusätzlichen Schritt

, um unsere Zukunft zu retten‘ zu tun

Der Klimawandel sei eine komplizierte Angelegenheit. Was nicht kompliziert sei, sei, dass wir wissen, dass er derzeit passiert. Sie haben das alles schon einmal gehört? Vielleicht haben Sie das Gefühl, dass es zu spät ist, um eine Katastrophe zu verhindern. Irrtum: … „eigentlich liegt es ganz bei uns“.

Die guten Nachrichten

„Wenn die Menschheit jedes Jahr nur 2 % des globalen BIP zusätzlich in die Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Technologien und Infrastrukturen investiert, würde dies ausreichen, um einen katastrophalen Klimawandel zu verhindern und gleichzeitig viele neue Arbeitsplätze und wirtschaftliche Möglichkeiten zu schaffen“.

Ein kleines Stück vom Kuchen;

Ein Riesensprung für die Menschheit

Ja, 2 % des globalen BIP – die kombinierte Produktion aller Länder der Welt – war im Jahr 2020 1,7 Billionen US-Dollar wert.* Viel Geld, aber es ist absolut machbar, weil es nur ein kleines Stück vom Kuchen ist!

2 % des Budgets von hier nach dort zu verschieben, ist etwas, was Politiker ständig tun – siehe Covid, Bankenrettung, … . Sapiens.co meint: wir sollten sie „unter Druck setzen, einfach ihren Job zu machen. Es ist ein konkretes, klares und machbares Ziel – 2 %.“

Was könnten Politiker in Zukunft mit 2 % des globalen BIP sinnvolleres kaufen?

Hier sind einige Beispiele aus der jüngsten Forschung. Sie zeigen, was 2 % des globalen BIP kaufen könnten. Scrollen Sie bis zum Ende für unsere Quellenliste:

– Eine CO2-neutrale Wirtschaft: Mit einer konsequenten Investition von nur 2 % mehr könnte bis 2050 eine CO2-neutrale Wirtschaft geschaffen werden. Das bedeutet, dass die ganze Welt ohne überschüssige CO2-Emissionen mit Energie versorgt wird, indem Technologien wie Solar- und Windenergie verwendet werden.

– Erhaltung des gesamten Amazonas-Regenwaldes: Ausgehend vom aktuellen Preis für Regenwaldland in Südamerika würde eine einmalige Spende in Höhe von 1 % des globalen BIP lokalen Naturschutzgruppen ermöglichen, den gesamten Amazonas-Regenwald in ein Naturschutzgebiet zu verwandeln . Stellen Sie sich vor, was mit einem regelmäßigen Engagement von 2% erreicht werden könnte!

– Schutz der Entwicklungsländer der Welt: Eine Investition von nur 2 % des globalen BIP in den nächsten 10 Jahren könnte die Entwicklungsländer vor sich verschlimmernden Stürmen, Überschwemmungen und Dürren schützen.

Wofür geben Politiker derzeit 2 % oder mehr aus?

– Das Militär: Im Jahr 2020 beliefen sich die weltweiten Militärausgaben auf 2 Billionen US-Dollar. Das sind 2,4 % des globalen BIP.

– Direkte Subventionen für fossile Brennstoffe: Jedes Jahr geben Regierungen etwa 500 Milliarden US-Dollar für direkte Subventionen für fossile Brennstoffe aus (warten Sie darauf). Das bedeutet, dass die Regierungen alle 3,5 Jahre einen Scheck über 2 % des globalen BIP ausstellen und ihn der Industrie für fossile Brennstoffe schenken! Warum dieses Geschenk nicht stattdessen der Zukunft unserer Kinder schenken?

– Steuerhinterziehung: Es wird geschätzt, dass Regierungen jedes Jahr 427 Milliarden US-Dollar an Steuern verlieren, weil Unternehmen und wohlhabende Einzelpersonen Gelder in Steueroasen verstecken. Das bedeutet, dass alle 4 Jahre das Äquivalent von 2 % des jährlichen globalen BIP durch Steuerhinterziehung verloren geht. Um die Zukunft zu retten, müssen wir wahrscheinlich einige neue Steuern einführen. Aber warum nicht mit dem Sammeln der alten beginnen?

– Lebensmittelverschwendung: Es wird geschätzt, dass über 2 % des globalen BIP für Lebensmittel ausgegeben werden, die alle 2 Jahre verschwendet werden.

Was können Wir laut Sapiens.co dagegen tun?

* Verfallen Sie nicht dem Defätismus: Wenn jemand sagt „Es ist zu spät – das Ende der Welt kommt“, können Sie antworten „Auf keinen Fall – wir können es mit nur 2 % mehr lösen“.

* Politiker unerbittlich belästigen: Sie sind diejenigen, die diese einfache Vision Wirklichkeit werden lassen können. Millionen Gretas, Neubauers, Gandhis, …

* Überzeugen Sie die Menschen, die Sie kennen, dass zusätzliche 2 % des globalen BIP private Angelegenheiten sind. Wenn Ihr Land diesen Betrag in saubere Energie investiert, wird es die vorhersehbare Zukunft Ihres Lebens, das Leben Ihrer Familie und das Leben der Menschen, die Ihnen am wichtigsten sind, verändern !

Woher kommt diese Zahl?

„Don’t just take our word for it. Here are some of the sources that claim an additional investment of 2% of annual Global GDP in clean energy is what it will take to avoid ecological catastrophe:Economic Development, Climate and Values: Making Policy by Nicholas SternReuters poll of climate economists on the costs of the net-zero transitionNet Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector by the IEA

Our Calculations:

A carbon-neutral economy

According to a 2018 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, baseline spending on clean energy around the world is about US$1.1 Trillion every year, equivalent to 1.3% of Global GDP. In order to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the IPCC projects that investments in clean energy spending will have to increase to around US$2.6 Trillion, which is 3% of Global GDP. (See chart B on page 155). That’s a difference of just 1.7%!

‍

Other agencies have produced similar estimates. In a 2021 publication titled Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector, the International Energy Agency estimates that achieving a net-zero economy will require investments in clean energy and energy efficiency to rise to US$4.25 Trillion by 2030 (see the chart on page 22). Since the International Monetary Fund projects that Global GDP in 2030 will be around US$149 Trillion (see the chart on page 6), these investments in clean energy will amount to about 2.85% of Global GDP. Since we already spend about 1.3% of Global GDP on clean energy and energy efficiency, this is an increase of just 1.55%!

‍

Conservation of the entire Amazon rainforest

The Amazon rainforest covers a massive area stretching over 6.7 Million square kilometers, in 9 different countries. Our calculation relied on estimates of the cost of land in the region. According to the Inter-American Development Bank, a hectare of cleared land in the Amazon costs about US$1,200, or US$120,000 per square kilometer. At that price, the cost for local conservation groups wishing to buy all 6.7 Million square kilometers would be US$804 Billion, equal to about 1% of Global GDP.



This hypothetical nature reserve could shield local communities and biodiversity from destructive business interests.

‍

Protection of the world’s developing nations

A 2019 report by the Global Commission on Adaptation states that an investment of US$1.8 Trillion in climate adaptation over the next 10 years could yield over US$7 Trillion in net benefits. This initial investment could fund a range of projects including resilient infrastructure and advanced early warning systems.

‍

The military

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending topped US$2 Trillion in 2020 — that adds up to 2.4% of annual Global GDP. But the world’s militaries don’t just cost a lot—Scientists for Global Responsibility estimates that they are also responsible for 6% of all global emissions.

‍

Direct fossil fuel subsidies

Direct fossil fuel subsidies often come in the form of tax breaks to fossil fuel producers. These subsidies serve to artificially lower the cost of extracting and selling coal, oil and gas. But beyond direct subsidies, fossil fuel producers also receive a number of indirect subsidies. These are social and environmental costs that the fossil fuel producers are not made to pay, including the healthcare expenses arising from air pollution. According to the International Monetary Fund, the cost of both the direct and indirect subsidies amounts to an astonishing US$5.9 Trillion, or almost 7% of Global GDP each year!

‍

Tax evasion

The European Union estimates the amount of money held in offshore tax havens to be US$7.8 Trillion. According to another report, corporations stash an average of US$1.38 Trillion in profits offshore each year. When combined together, private and corporate tax evasion cause governments to lose US$427 Billion in annual tax revenue. That’s almost 0.5% of Global GDP!

‍

Wasted food

According to research by the UN, the economic value of food that is lost and wasted each year is US$1 Trillion. That’s slightly more than 1% of Global GDP. This includes edible food lost at the production stage, during transport, and thrown away by retailers and consumers. But wasted food also has numerous environmental and social costs, including the costs of carbon emissions associated with growing and transporting food that goes uneaten. After including these factors, the cost of lost and wasted food balloons to US$2.6 Trillion, or 3% of Global GDP! Another major source of food waste includes the practice of feeding grain to farm animals. This could be costing the global economy as much as US$1.3 Trillion every year. That’s about 1.5% of Global GDP!

‍

* Alle Prozentsätze des globalen BIP auf dieser Seite basieren auf dem Wert für das globale BIP im Jahr 2020.

Yuval Noah Hararis TED-Talk & TIME-Artikel

Klick

Der zusätzliche Schritt

, um unsere Zukunft zu retten

Woher kommt diese Zahl?

