Sapienship Herausforderungen

Sapienship wurde 2019 gemeinsam von Yuval Noah Harari und Itzik Yahav gegründet.

‍Ihre Mission ist es , den globalen Diskurs zu klären und die Aufmerksamkeit auf die wichtigsten Herausforderungen zu lenken und die Suche nach Lösungen dafür zu unterstützen.

DIE HERAUSFORDERUNGEN, AUF DIE WIR UNS KONZENTRIEREN SOLLTEN

Technologische Verwerfungen Öko-Kollaps Globalen Krieg

Technologische Verwerfungen – Tecnological Disruption

WER ÜBERNIMMT DIE VERANTWORTUNG FÜR DIE AUSWIRKUNGEN VON KI, INFOTECH UND

BIO-ENGINEERING?

Sapienship möchte mit allen zusammenarbeiten, um:

Alle möglichen Folgen des technologischen Fortschritts aufzuzeigen

Sensibilisieren für die Notwendigkeit, unsere Daten so zu verwalten, zu regulieren und zu kontrollieren, dass sie dem Allgemeinwohl dienen

Modelle erforschen um verantwortungsvoll mit AI und bio-engineering umzugehen

Öko-Kollaps

Wann werden die globalen Führer die dringend notwendigen Handlungen setzen um unsere Umwelt zu Schützen?

Sapienship will die Kräfte mit uns vereinen um:

Die möglichen Konsequenzen von Ökologischer Entwertung aufzuzeigen – Highlight the possible consequences of ecological degradation

Die Aufmerksamkeit auf den dringenden Bedarf für Top-Down Aktionen auf höchster Ebene aufzeigen um Klimawandel und andere Ökologische Schäden zu begrenzen (Raise awareness of the urgent need to take top-down action at the highest levels, to limit climate change and ecological damage)

Wege erforschen um die Führung in Politik und Industrie Verantwortung für unsere Lebensumwelt zu übernehen – „Explore ways of prompting political leaders and industry to take responsibility for our living environment“

Global War

Wie können wir den Rüstungswettlauf beenden und Kontrollen für die Verbreitung HOW CAN WE STOP THE ARMS RACE AND PLACE CONTROLS ON THE PROLIFERATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION?

Sapienship will mit uns seine Kräfte vereinen um:

Das Ausmaß der Zerstörung aufzuzeigen das ein globaler Krieg auslösen würde – „Highlight the extent of the destruction that a global war would trigger“

Die Aufmerksamkeit für die Notwendigkeit den Globalen Rüstungswettlauf abzuwenden heben – „Raise awareness of the need to avert a global arms race“

Wege erforschen die Verantwortlichen für Weiterverbreitung von Massenvernichtungswaffen zu beeinflussen – „Explore ways of influencing those responsible for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction“

WERTE DER Sapiens – VALUES

CARE ABOUT SUFFERING

Problems are never abstract. All problems are ultimately about particular beings suffering. Therefore when dealing with global problems we should not get entangled in mere abstractions, but should instead keep in touch with real experiences.

SLOW DOWN

Many of the world’s problems – from ecological degradation to individual stress – result from the accelerating pace of life. The search for solutions should not involve further acceleration.

LEARN TO DISTINGUISH REALITY FROM ILLUSION

If we cannot see reality clearly, we are likely to come up with bad solutions, or waste our energy on the wrong problems.

ENABLE EVERYONE TO TAKE PART IN THE CONVERSATION

All people in all countries should take part in the conversation about humanity’s global problems, and the search for solutions should take into account diverse viewpoints and interests.

KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE BALL

Focus on the main global problems facing humanity.

STAY OPEN TO CRITICISM

Nobody is free from ignorance, bias and error. It is therefore important to examine criticism carefully instead of rushing to dismiss it.

TEAM

Itzik Yahav

President

Itzik is the co-founder and head of YNH’s global initiatives. He was the initial agent and personal manager who spread the books worldwide, and has been Yuval’s spouse since 2001. His background is in art and production.

Cares about: The environment; animal welfare; managing disruptive technology.

Wonders: What should we teach our children to prepare them for the future?

Naama Avital

CEO

Naama comes from a background of management in social and business enterprises, focusing on innovation and educational technology.

Cares about: Human liberties; nature; spreading knowledge.

Wonders: What will future historians write about us?

Naama Wartenburg

CMO & Head of Content

Naama’s background is in comms, marketing and brand reputation management within the third sector and PR industry. She studied literature and visual communication, and spent most of her working life in the UK.

Cares about: New urbanism; community development; art and design.

Wonders: What would a world without private cars look like?

Shay Abel

CFO

Shay is a CPA and lawyer. Prior to joining the team he served as the CFO of a publicly traded company, focused on real estate investment.

Cares about: Polarization of society; the focus of public discourse.

Wonders: How can we recognize fake news and prevent its blind acceptance?

Michael Zur

Global Reach

Michael comes from a background of management and operations in international sporting events, both in Israel and around the world.

Cares about: Climate change; social justice; governmental transparency.

Wonders: Why are women paid less than men for the same work?

Daniel Taylor

Rights

Daniel has a professional background in law and business development.

Cares about: Environmental degradation; creeping totalitarianism; technological dystopia.

Wonders: Is this freedom?

Jason Rhys Parry

Senior Content R&D

Jason is an academic with a PhD in comparative literature. Before joining Sapienship, he taught at universities in the USA. He has published essays in multiple fields, including philosophy, architectural theory, and ecology.

Cares about: The future of design; biodiversity; the politics of AI.

Wonders: How can we ensure prosperity for everyone while respecting planetary boundaries?

Guangyu Bellenssa Chen

Director of Chinese Speaking Markets

Guangyu (Bellenssa) comes from a background of performing arts, intercultural communication, and marketing. She is a children’s book writer and translator, as well as a children’s theater curator.

Cares about: The land mine crisis; women’s equal rights

Wonders: Are we creating a better world for our children?

Nadav Neuman

Educational Project Leader & Content Developer

Nadav comes from a background in media and journalism, and the history and philosophy of ideas. He is a poet and writer, focusing on the different aspects of spirituality.

Cares about: Spreading strange and thought-provoking ideas; animal welfare; cognitive liberty; arts and literature

Wonders: How can we shift the global focus from the gaining of wealth and power to reducing suffering?

Ariel Retik

Editorial Project Leader & Content Developer

Ariel has a background working in public engagement with science and research, publishing, and international academic collaboration. He studied biology, and the history and philosophy of science.

Cares about: My dog; nature; rising extremism; digital surveillance.

Wonders: What will future humans think is weird about our society?

Corinne de Lacroix

Research Assistant

Corinne has a scientific background in physics, mathematics and psychology, with a PhD in theoretical physics from the University Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris. She has published several papers on quantum gravity and worked with companies on AI projects.‍

Cares about: The ecological crisis; refugees rights; inequality; building regenerative cultures; human-animal relationships; reinventing democracy.

Wonders: How can we use the current challenges to build a better world and not a worse one?

Jim Clarke

Content R&D

Jim is a former national newspaper journalist with a PhD in English literature from Trinity College Dublin, who has worked as an academic in Britain, Ireland, Belarus and Turkey. He is the author of a crime thriller, and three academic monographs, primarily about dystopia and religion.

Cares about: The challenge of infinite growth on a finite planet; educating young people to be resilient enough to deal with constant change; how to demilitarise and prevent wars.

Wonders: Has the future already happened?

Zichan Wang

Research Assistant

Zichan comes from a background of archaeology and art history, and is currently a PhD candidate at UCLA. Her interests include human-environment interactions, resilience, societal collapse and transformation, as well as archaeological science.

Cares about: Resilient societies, cultural diversity, and decolonization in arts and humanities.

Wonders: Where does history converge with the future?

Tristan Murff

Online Content Officer

Tristan is a multidisciplinary designer and digital storyteller with an international background and focus. Creating ‚good work‘ is his guiding principle.

Cares about: Communication and design; climate change; community; storytelling.

Wonders: How can we live a fulfilling life that minimizes environmental impact and maximizes community?

Galiete Gothelf

Office Manager

Galiete has a background in office management and customer care, as well as knowledge of alternative medicine.

Interessiert sich für: Kindern dabei zu helfen, sich bestmöglich zu entwickeln; Tierschutz; Menschen ein besseres Gefühl für sich selbst geben.

Wonders: Wie können wir die natürliche Wut der Menschen senken?

BEGLEITEN SIE UNS!

Sapienship stellt ein!

Wir suchen talentierte Mitarbeiter für unser wachsendes Team.



Bitte klicken Sie unten für Details und bewerben Sie sich über die in der Stellenbeschreibung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse.



Beauftragter für Social-Media-Marketing

