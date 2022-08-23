Erstellt am 23.08.2022 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 326 mal gelesen und am 23.08.2022 zuletzt geändert.

„Black-Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys“

Okay I’m loosened up now children

White is white

What’s black ain’t over

Together we’ll be

When the war is over

You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!

You go to school

Where the teachers beat ya

When they see that they can’t reach ya

You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!

They ain’t got no country

They ain’t got no creed

People won’t be black or white

The world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid

You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!

Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!

Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!

A brand new day

We’re a brand new people

Whole new world

With just one people

You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

They ain’t got no country

They ain’t got no creed

People won’t be black or white

The world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid

You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no wars—Oh no!

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Baby you know that we ain’t fighting

Black-skinned blue-eyed boys

Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war