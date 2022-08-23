Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
„Black-Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys“
Okay I’m loosened up now children
White is white
What’s black ain’t over
Together we’ll be
When the war is over
You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
You go to school
Where the teachers beat ya
When they see that they can’t reach ya
You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
They ain’t got no country
They ain’t got no creed
People won’t be black or white
The world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid
You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
A brand new day
We’re a brand new people
Whole new world
With just one people
You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no war—Oh no!
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
They ain’t got no country
They ain’t got no creed
People won’t be black or white
The world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid, world will be hybrid
You see them black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no wars—Oh no!
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Baby you know that we ain’t fighting
Black-skinned blue-eyed boys
Ain’t gonna fight no doggone war
