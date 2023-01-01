Why Religions and Cultures in Dialogue matter for achieving the UN SDGs like Peace

Erstellt am 01.01.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 69 mal gelesen und am 12.01.2023 zuletzt geändert.

Religions and cultures in dialogue can play an important role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because they can provide a framework for addressing key issues related to sustainable development, such as poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation.

For example, many religious and cultural traditions promote values such as

compassion

generosity

stewardship of the environment

This can support efforts to promote economic and social well-being for all.

Additionally, religious and cultural leaders and institutions can act as powerful advocates for sustainable development, raising awareness and inspiring action at the local, national, and global levels. Therefore, engaging religions and cultures in dialogue can help to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world for all.