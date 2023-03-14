Krieg und Umwelt

Erstellt am 14.03.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

War and the Environment: April 10 – May 22, 2023 — online course registration

Start: Monday, April 10, 2023 • 9:00 AM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

End: Monday, May 22, 2023 • 9:00 AM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

Course fee: $100 (Pay less if you have to, more if you can.) There will be a limit of 150 tickets sold for this course.

Grounded in research on peace and ecological security, this course focusses on the relationship between two existential threats: war and environmental catastrophe. We will cover:

• Where wars happen and why.

• What wars do to the earth.

• What imperial militaries do to the earth back home.

• What nuclear weapons have done and could do to people and the planet.

• How this horror is hidden and maintained.

• What can be done.

This course is 100% online and interactions are not live or scheduled, so you can take part whenever works for you.

Week 1: Where Wars Happen and Why, April 10-16, 2023

Week 2: What Wars Do to the Earth, April 17-23, 2023

Week 3: What Imperial Militaries Do to the Earth Back Home, April 24-30, 2023

Week 4: What Nuclear Weapons Have Done and Could Do, May 1-7, 2023

Week 5: How This Horror Is Hidden and Maintained, May 8-14, 2023

Week 6: What Can Be Done, May 15-21, 2023

This course is 100% online and interactions are not live or scheduled, so you can take part whenever works for you. Weekly content includes a mix of text, images, video, and audio. Instructors and students utilize online discussion forums to go over each week’s content, as well as to provide feedback on optional assignment submissions.



The course also includes three 1-hour optional zoom calls which are designed to facilitate a more interactive and real-time learning experience.

Zoom Call #1: Introductions

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 • 9:00 AM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

Zoom Call #2: Reflections on the course thus far

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 • 12:00 PM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 • 12:00 PM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

Zoom Call #3: Course Reflections. What next?

Thursday, May 18, 2023 • 5:00 PM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

Thursday, May 18, 2023 • 5:00 PM • Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-04:00)

World BEYOND War Education Director Phill Gittins and other World BEYOND War staff, board members, and partners will be online throughout the six weeks helping to facilitate.

Time commitment/expectations: How much time you spend and how deeply you engage is up to you. At a minimum, you can expect to spend between 1-2 hours a week if you only review the weekly content (text and videos). We hope, however, you’ll want to engage in the online dialogue with peers and experts. This is where the real richness of the learning occurs, where we have the opportunity to explore new ideas, strategies, and visions for building a more peaceful world. Depending on your level of engagement with the online discussion you can expect to add another 1-3 hours a week. Finally, all participants are encouraged to complete optional assignments (required to earn a certificate). This is an opportunity to deepen and apply the ideas explored each week to practical possibilities. Expect another 2 hours a week if you pursue these options.

Accessing the course. Prior to the start date, you will be sent instructions for how to access the course.

Earn a certificate. To earn a certificate, participants must also complete optional weekly written assignments. Instructors will return the assignment to the student with detailed feedback. Submissions and feedback can be shared with everyone taking the course or kept private between a student and the instructor, at the student’s choice. Submissions must be completed by the conclusion of the course.

The cost of the course is the same for someone completing all, some, or none of the assignments.

