Economists for Peace and Security

Erstellt am 24.07.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl
While I was looking for Jan Tinbergen I found he was a Member of (EPS). This is a global Organisation which everybody should Know. The following post is written on the basis of Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia:

Economists for Peace and Security (EPS) is a New York-based, United Nations accredited and registered global organization and network of thought-leading economists, political scientists, and security experts founded in 1989 that promotes non-military solutions to world challenges, and more broadly, works towards freedom from fear and freedom from want for all.[1]

Since 1995 EPS has been registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council and the United Nations Department of Public Information.[2] Since 2006 the UK branch of EPS publishes a peer reviewed journal, the Economists for Peace and Security Journal (EPSJ).[3]

In 1995 EPS was involved with criticism of the United States Navy in Vieques, Puerto Rico, producing several reports on the subject.

Notable trustees of EPS include as founding trustees:

Others are nobel laureats like Amartya SenJoseph StiglitzRobert Reich and Óscar Arias.[4] 

James K. Galbraith was named Chair of the Board of Directors in 1996.[2] 

Beginning in 2005, Bilmes and Trustee Joseph Stiglitz drew attention to the economic costs of the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan at EPS sponsored panels of the American Economic Association.

In June 2017, EPS co hosted a conference in Brussels on NATO and the future of the transatlantic defense partnership with the Royal Military Academy of Belgium, which emphasized discussion on the geostrategic changes and economic trends in global defense. Topics included regional security, economics of security, globalization and global security, economics of conflict and war, economics of the arms trade, arms races and alliances, and the economics of terrorism.[5][6]

Linda Bilmes was named Co-chair of the Board in 2020.

History and background[edit]

Inspired by International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, it was founded in 1989 as Economists Against the Arms Race (ECAAR), before becoming Economists Allied for Arms Reduction (ECAAR) in 1993. It adopted its present name in 2005.[2] Stockbroker Robert J. Schwartz led its creation.[7][8]

Public figures and prominent members[edit]

The Economists for Peace and Security Board of Trustees has seventeen Nobel peace prize laureates in the prize for economics, including Joseph StiglitzAmartya Sen of Harvard UniversityLawrence KleinÓscar AriasGeorge AkerlofKenneth ArrowDaniel McFaddenRoger MyersonThomas SchellingWilliam F. Sharpe of Stanford UniversityRobert SolowFranco Modigliani of Massachusetts Institute of TechnologySir Clive GrangerWassily LeontiefDouglass NorthJan Tinbergen, and James Tobin of Harvard University and Yale University.[4]

Other notable trustees include Former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, Former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou, Former US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara.[4]

Publications[edit]

