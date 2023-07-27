Erstellt am 27.07.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 59 mal gelesen und am 27.07.2023 zuletzt geändert.

Next week (Monday to Friday) Radio France (France Culture) is broadcasting a series of five half-hour programmes on Bertha von Suttner; this is perhaps something you can report in Friedensnews (although everything is in French).

There is extensive information about each of the programmes (subject, and speakers) on the web.

(4) https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/avoir-raison-avec/une-europeenne-visionnaire-8252291

In the second instalment, in the last part, Prof. Peter Van Den Dungen is being interviewed about the French translation of Die Waffen nieder! (Bas les armes!).