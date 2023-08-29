I Need Peace – Maron 5
Middle Ground
Maron 5
I need peace, I need hope, I need guidance
I need more than myself
I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt
[Pre-Chorus]
Sisters and brothers are picking sides
And both of our mothers are terrified
And I’m crying out to an empty sky
Tell me
[Chorus]
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There’s a middle ground?
[Verse 2]
I’m so up, I’m so down, I’m so broken
I’m so tired, I can’t sleep
I’m not mine, I’m not yours, I’m not sure of anything
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, sisters and brothers are picking sides
And both of our mothers arе terrified
And I’m crying out to an empty sky
Tеll me
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There’s a middle ground?
[Bridge]
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground
I don’t need someone to love
I just need someone to live for
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground
On my knees where I belong
Please tell me
[Chorus]
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could ever make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There’s a middle ground?
[Outro]
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)
Crazier to believe there’s a middle ground
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)
I need you to believe, oh, there’s a middle ground
Ich brauche Frieden,
ich brauche Hoffnung,
ich brauche Führung,
ich brauche mehr als mich selbst,
ich brauche Licht,
ich brauche Leben,
ich brauche das, was ich nie gefühlt habe
Schwestern und Brüder entscheiden sich für eine Seite
Und unsere beiden Mütter sind verängstigt
Und ich schreie zu einem leeren Himmel
Sag es mir
Wenn ich auf dem Boden aufschlage
Und ich falle auf die Knie
Würdest du das Geräusch hören?
Bin ich verrückt zu glauben, dass wir es schaffen könnten?
Bin ich verrückter zu glauben, dass es einen Mittelweg gibt?
Ich bin so aufgestanden,
ich bin so niedergeschlagen,
ich bin so kaputt,
ich bin so müde,
ich kann nicht schlafen,
ich gehöre nicht mir,
ich gehöre nicht dir,
ich bin mir über nichts sicher
Oh, Schwestern und Brüder entscheiden sich für eine Seite
Und unsere beiden Mütter sind verängstigt
Und ich schreie zu einem leeren Himmel Tеll me
Wenn ich auf dem Boden aufschlage
Und ich falle auf die Knie Würdest du das Geräusch hören?
Bin ich verrückt zu glauben, dass wir es schaffen könnten?
Bin ich verrückter zu glauben, dass es eine Mitte gibt..?
