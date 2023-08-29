I Need Peace – Maron 5

Erstellt am 29.08.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 81 mal gelesen und am 29.08.2023 zuletzt geändert.

Middle Ground

Maron 5

I need peace, I need hope, I need guidance

I need more than myself

I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt

[Pre-Chorus]

Sisters and brothers are picking sides

And both of our mothers are terrified

And I’m crying out to an empty sky

Tell me

[Chorus]

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There’s a middle ground?

[Verse 2]

I’m so up, I’m so down, I’m so broken

I’m so tired, I can’t sleep

I’m not mine, I’m not yours, I’m not sure of anything

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, sisters and brothers are picking sides

And both of our mothers arе terrified

And I’m crying out to an empty sky

Tеll me

You might also likeWHERE SHE GOESBad BunnyBad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES (English Translation)Genius English TranslationsAMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Remix)Beyoncé[Chorus]

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There’s a middle ground?

[Bridge]

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground

I don’t need someone to love

I just need someone to live for

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground

On my knees where I belong

Please tell me

[Chorus]

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could ever make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There’s a middle ground?

[Outro]

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)

Crazier to believe there’s a middle ground

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)

I need you to believe, oh, there’s a middle ground

Ich brauche Frieden,

ich brauche Hoffnung,

ich brauche Führung,

ich brauche mehr als mich selbst,

ich brauche Licht,

ich brauche Leben,

ich brauche das, was ich nie gefühlt habe

Schwestern und Brüder entscheiden sich für eine Seite

Und unsere beiden Mütter sind verängstigt

Und ich schreie zu einem leeren Himmel

Sag es mir

Wenn ich auf dem Boden aufschlage

Und ich falle auf die Knie

Würdest du das Geräusch hören?



Bin ich verrückt zu glauben, dass wir es schaffen könnten?

Bin ich verrückter zu glauben, dass es einen Mittelweg gibt?

Ich bin so aufgestanden,

ich bin so niedergeschlagen,

ich bin so kaputt,

ich bin so müde,

ich kann nicht schlafen,

ich gehöre nicht mir,

ich gehöre nicht dir,

ich bin mir über nichts sicher

Oh, Schwestern und Brüder entscheiden sich für eine Seite

Und unsere beiden Mütter sind verängstigt

Und ich schreie zu einem leeren Himmel Tеll me

Das könnte dir auch gefallen

WHERE SHE GOES

Bad BunnyBad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES

Wenn ich auf dem Boden aufschlage

Und ich falle auf die Knie Würdest du das Geräusch hören?

Bin ich verrückt zu glauben, dass wir es schaffen könnten?

Bin ich verrückter zu glauben, dass es eine Mitte gibt..?