Wie Klima, Frieden und Sicherheit zusammenhängen

Erstellt am 30.08.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 54 mal gelesen und am 30.08.2023 zuletzt geändert.

29.08.2023 STOCKHOLM

As part of a briefing on SIPRI’s work in the Horn of Africa and a roundtable on climate, peace and security challenges in the region, SIPRI interviewed Michael A. Hammer, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

About Spotlight: The Spotlight series is a collection of short, on the spot interviews, captured on occasions where individuals have visited SIPRI for various events, seminars and workshops. The aim of the series is to capture an array of angles and viewpoints that will stimulate further discussions. While these are designed to offer snapshots, the intention is to provide starting points to contribute to continued dialogue to better understand the conditions for peaceful solutions of international conflicts and for a stable peace. https://www.sipri.org/​ Follow: https://twitter.com/SIPRIorg​ Like: https://www.facebook.com/sipri.org​ Connect: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sipri