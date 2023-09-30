#kidssong #peace #viral
Erstellt am 30.09.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl
Dieser Artikel wurde 250 mal gelesen und am 30.09.2023 zuletzt geändert.
Peace must go viral or arms race will kill the # climate, the #animals #nurseryrhymes …
The most popular YouTube hashtags
According to Tubics, a YouTube SEO tool, the following are some of the most popular YouTube hashtags:
- #nurseryrhymes
- #littleangelnurseryrhymes
- #peppapigenglish
- #peppa
- #babysharkchallenge
- #kidssongs
Friedensnews Education for peace with Kidssongs collection
For more Kidssongs for Peace see this link:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%23kidssongs+%23peace
Posted in Abrüstung, Conversion, english, Friedenskultur, Friedenspädagogik, Friedenspolitik, Friedenspsychologie, Friedensstifter, Friedensstifterin, Friedensstruktur, Gewaltprävention, Global, Menschenrecht, Mitwelt, Peacebuilding