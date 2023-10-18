Krieg und Klima Libanon

Erstellt am 18.10.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Bruno Kreisky Forum – Montag, den 23. Oktober, 19.00 Uhr, Kuratorin Monika Halkort hat in der Reihe Krieg und Klima die Anthropologin Munira Khayyat von der New York University in Abu Dhabi zu Gast. In ihrem Buch A Landscape of War . Ecologies of Resistance and Survival in South Lebanon befasst sie sich mit Kriegsfolgen im Libanon und wie Menschen damit umgehen.

Das Team des Bruno Kreisky Forums freut sich in der Reihe KRIEG UND KLIMA zur: „conversation with Munira Khayyat“ on

A LANDSCAPE OF WAR

am

Montag, 23. Oktober 2023, 19:00h

im Bruno Kreisky Forum, 1190 Wien, Armbrustergasse 15

(in englischer Sprache) einzuladen.

What worlds take root in war?

This talk takes us to the southern border of Lebanon where resistant ecologies thrive amid perennial gusts of war. In frontline villages

armed invasions,

indiscriminate bombings and

scattered landmines

have become the conditions within which everyday life is waged. Here, multi-species partnerships such as tobacco-farming and goat-herding carry life through seasons of destruction. Neither green-tinged utopia nor total devastation, these survival collectives make life possible within an insistently deadly region. Sourcing an anthropology of war from where it is lived decolonizes distant theories of war and brings to light creative practices forged in the midst of ongoing devastation. Like other unlivable worlds of the Anthropocene, war is a place where life must go on.



Munira Khayyat teaches anthropology at New York University Abu Dhabi. She is the author of A Landscape of War: Ecologies of Resistance and Survival in South Lebanon (University of California Press 2022). Her writing has appeared in American Ethnologist, Public Culture, JMEWS, Cultural Anthropology, Anthropology News, HAU and a number of edited volumes. Khayyat was a Member of the School of Social Science at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton (2018-19). Before joining NYUAD, she taught at the

American University in Cairo (2013-23) and the

American University of Beirut (2011-13).

She holds a PhD in Cultural Anthropology from Columbia University.



Monika Halkort is a researcher and lecturer at the School for Transformation at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. Her research focuses on the political and moral ecology of techno-scientific infrastructures and their historical entanglements with colonial knowledge regimes. Next to her academic work, she is a regular contributor to the Ö1 programs Radiokolleg and Diagonal.

Munira Khayyat:

A Landscape of War

Ecologies of Resistance and Survival in South Lebanon

University of California Press, Nov 2022, ISBN: 9780520389991 Für Interessierte, die nicht persönlich zu Veranstaltungen ins Kreisky Forum kommen können, zeichnen wir diese auf. Das Video ist dann spätestens zwei Werktage nach dem Veranstaltungstermin auf unserem YouTube-Kanal abrufbar.

