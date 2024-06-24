Erstellt am 24.06.2024 von Andreas Hermann Landl

dED – Demilitarise education:

How universities cooperate with the arms industry and

others work for peace?

Does your university support the global war machine?

In this episode CoPeSe network – Peacebuilding discusses on the youtube-channel with the fashion artist Jinsella – who studied at Vivienne Westwood about the dED, the demilitarise education movement.

dED uncovers

You will also learn how you can join this amazing peace movement?

Miss hella Jinsella is

an emerging leader in the global fight for peace.

The co-founder and Executive Director of Demilitarise Education which is a community and guide of modern-day peacemakers working for a world where universities champion peace.

Links on Demilitarisation of education

Make education institutions contributors to peace, not war – Brendan O’Malley03 November 2023

