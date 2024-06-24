Demilitarise education
dED – Demilitarise education:
How universities cooperate with the arms industry and
others work for peace?
Does your university support the global war machine?
In this episode CoPeSe network – Peacebuilding discusses on the youtube-channel with the fashion artist Jinsella – who studied at Vivienne Westwood about the dED, the demilitarise education movement.
dED uncovers
- university cooperation with the arms industry,
- publishes the results and promotes the „The Demilitarise Education Treaty“ to be signed by universities that champion peace instead of supporting war.
You will also learn how you can join this amazing peace movement?
Miss hella Jinsella is
an emerging leader in the global fight for peace.
The co-founder and Executive Director of Demilitarise Education which is a community and guide of modern-day peacemakers working for a world where universities champion peace.
Links on Demilitarisation of education
Visit the dED website and database: https://ded1.co/ Join our 40k+ members LinkedIn group: / 116981 Suggest a podcast invitee: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA… Join our Telegram Channel: https://t.me/joinchat/1pgWaoyEE0RhOTA0
Make education institutions contributors to peace, not war – Brendan O’Malley03 November 2023
https://www.universityworldnews.com/post.php?story=20231103081431835
