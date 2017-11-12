Nato – ein Relikt des „Kalten Krieges“?

Dieser Artikel wurde 65 mal gelesen und am 12.11.2017 zuletzt geändert.

Die Friedensinitiative 22 lädt zu einem Informationsabend über die NATO ein.

Manfred Sauer spricht über „NATO – Was ist das?“ und beleuchtet Geschichte und aktuelle Entwicklung des Militärbündnisses.

Manfred Sauer ist bei OMEGA – Österreichische MedizinerInnen gegen Gewalt und Atomgefahren (IPPNW Ärztinnen und Ärzte zur Verhinderung des Atomkrieges) und in anderen Friedensgruppen aktiv.

Der Vortrag von Manfred Sauer beginnt am Dienstag, 14. November 2017 um 19:00 Uhrin der Donaucitykirche, 1220 Wien, Donaucitystraße 2 (U1 Kaisermühlen VIC).

Eintritt ist frei.



Über die NATO wird auch in Österreich viel berichtet und gelegentlich fallen diese Berichte sogar kritisch aus. Doch was ist die NATO überhaupt und um was kümmert sie sich derzeit?

If you understand Englisch you can learn a lot more about NATO

Since its creation in 1949, NATO has had a major influence on international defense and geopolitics. So, with its 28 member countries, how powerful is NATO?

Die Friedensinitiative 22 trifft sich immer am zweiten Dienstag im Monat um 19:00 Uhr in der Donaucitykirche, 1220 Wien, Donaucitystr. 2, U1 Kaisermühlen-VIC:

Di. 12. Dez – „Welt im Umbruch – Perspektiven für eine *europäische Friedenspolitik*“von der Sommerakademie der Friedensburg Schlaining, Bericht von Alois Reisenbichler

Wir erlauben uns auf eine weitere Veranstaltung mit Manfred Sauer hinzuweisen:

Mittwoch, 15. Nov., 18:30 Uhr:

Eine Welt ohne Atomwaffen,

Sieben Gründe für ein Verbot von Nuklearwaffen,

Manfred Sauer,

VHS Donaustadt, 1220, Bernoullistraße 1,

(U1 Kagran, Kursbeitrag Euro 6)

Vortrag Manfred Sauer 14.11.2017 um 19:00

