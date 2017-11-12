The Barbarization Of The Sky

This translation is a valuable unearthing in the English language of a great thinker’s work. Reading the book while flying over the Balkans, the relevance of Bertha’s words became haunting. She understood the threat of „the barbaraziation of the sky“ far ahead of her time, and her appeal against using airplanes as weapons largely went unheard. Yet, her insights are a voice of reason in a time when aviation warfare is not only used in such tragic conflict like Syria or Darfur, but is being developed through drones and even more catastrophic missiletechnology. While the original German essay was written over a century ago, it is a message for today.

In addition the introduction and forward provide rich commentary, context and introduction into the history and laws related to the barbaraziation of the skies. They are essential reads. Yet, the book also emphasizes the positive history: the peace movement and its efforts against such barbarizations. And it is a perfectly formatted book to do so. I was extremely impressed by the craftsmanship and visual appeal of the book–the gold embossment and gold page edges along with the rich purple provide a nice amount of elegance. Furthermore the quote on the back, beckons a call for action. Taken from the back of the original book that collected letters and resolutions of women’s organizations across the world in support of the peace movement and the 1899 peace conference. However, I don’t want to spoil the lovely translation of this quote, which can be found in the book. Also in the book: a nice selection of pictures and the relevant Hague Declarations.

I found this book not only an enjoyable treat to read and a nice item to decorate my shelf, but an intellectually stimulating and thought-provoking experience. In the social sciences, we are forced to read mostly works by men from the past, and the thoughts of women had almost been erased from taught history. Yet, Bertha is the rebuttal, and this book is another step in giving her words the attention they deserve.