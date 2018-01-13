[2] Practitioners of sustainable living often attempt to reduce their carbon footprint by altering methods of transportation , energy consumption , and diet . [3] Proponents of sustainable living aim to conduct their lives in ways that are consistent with sustainability , in natural balance and respectful of humanity’s symbiotic relationship with the earth’s natural ecology and cycles. [4] The practice and general philosophy of ecological living is highly interrelated with the overall principles of sustainable development . [5]

Life Is Good : Sustainable Living (National Geographic Documentary)

Life Is Good : This Documentary tries to show how sustainable living works. Itis a lifestyle that attempts to reduce an individual’s or society’s use of the Earth’s natural resources and personal resources. Sustainable Living

Lester R. Brown, a prominent environmentalist and founder of the Worldwatch Institute and Earth Policy Institute, describes sustainable living in the twenty-first century as