Principle that governments responsible wars are liable for the damages
UNHCR reported on 19 Jun 2018
Globally, the forcibly displaced population increased in 2017 by 2.9 million.By the end of the year, 68.5 million individuals were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, or generalized violence. As a result, the world’s forcibly displaced population remained yet again at a record high.
I suggest a right for forcibly displaced persones to migrate the countries whitch spend the most money for military forces or have the biggest share in world weapon exports.
E.g. 35 % of 69,000,000 to the USA (about 25,000,000?) , China (7.000.000), …
