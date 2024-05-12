Schreibe einen Kommentar

Geschichte der israelischen Filmemacherin Hadar Morag:

„Als meine Großmutter nach dem Holocaust hierher kam, versprach ihr die Jewish Agency ein Zuhause. Sie hatte nichts, ihre ganze Familie war ausgelöscht worden.

Sie wartete lange Zeit in einem Zelt, in einer äußerst prekären Situation. Dann brachte man sie nach Ajami, in Jaffa, in ein schönes Haus am Strand. Sie sah, dass auf dem Tisch noch das Geschirr der Araber stand, die dort lebten und hinausgeworfen worden waren.

Also ging sie zurück zur Agentur und sagte: Bringt mich zurück zum Zelt, ich werde nie wieder jemandem antun, was mir angetan wurde.

Das ist mein Vermächtnis, aber nicht jeder hat diese Entscheidung getroffen.

Wie konnten wir zu dem werden, wogegen wir uns gewehrt haben?

Das ist die große Frage“

by princembmCommunity (This content is not subject to review by Daily Kos staff prior to publication.)Friday, November 03, 2023 at 8:12:28p3Comments3 NEWRecommend Story23Share

“When my grandmother arrived here in Israel, after the holocaust, the Jewish agency promised her a house. She had nothing. Her whole family had been exterminated. She waited a long time, living in a tent in a very precarious position. They then took her to Ajami in Jaffa, in a wonderful house on the beach. She saw that on the table there were still the plates of the Palestinians who had lived there, and who had been driven away. She returned to the agency and said “take me back to my tent, I’ll never do to someone else that which has been done to me.” This is my heredity, but not everybody made that choice. How can we become that which we were oppressed by? This is a great question.“

Hadar Morag, Israeli Director

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/11/3/2203415/–When-my-grandmother-arrived-here-in-Israel