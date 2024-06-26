Erstellt am 26.06.2024 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Helga Kromp-Kolb held lecture at the UNO-City in the Vienna International Center (VIC) on 26th June 2024 on the burning hot topic of the most serious challange of humanity:

‚The Nexus of Global Climate Change, Sustainability and Peace‘

After a crucial Peace conference in Switzerland on the war in Ukraine in Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland[2] on 15–16 June 2024.[3] that brought into sharp focus the intertwined challenges of organized carbon war systems on climate in our time.

Over 65 conflicts raging worldwide Xanana Gusmao of East Timor reminded us that peace efforts must extend beyond Ukraine to address global instability.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted for example in Switzerland the dire consequences of these conflicts on food prices in Africa, underscoring the broader impacts of war.

Professor Kromp resumed carbon neutality of military means in its core that we must shift $ 2 trillion annually from military budgets to climate and sustainable development. We must revolutionize our approach to the global climate crises. On the other hand the danger of manmade doomsday clock was never bigger since 1945.

Global security regarding atomic, biological, and chemical (ABC) weapons remains deeply concerning, especially as we look back 80 years after Stalin’s fatal condition for his consent to setting up UN embedding of the veto power for the great powers in the UN Charter.

Inadequate plans, treaties, and international agreements for controlling the proliferation and use of these weapons have contributed to the deterioration of the security landscape. Instead of realizing Kant’s 200-year-old dream of a world federation of nations without standing armies, the busy but practically ineffective activity lulls humanity into a false sense of security.

Since the pandemic, the greatest threats to humanity have been further ignored by the international community. The peace dividend has been frozen by the military-industrial complexes. Since 9/11, a new Cold War has been creeping out of the nuclear missile silos. The risk of a doomsday scenario due to an accidental world war is not even directly measurable in CO₂ tons, although recent scientific estimates suggest this madness causes up to 8% of global greenhouse gases and is a major factor in the looming climate crisis.

Proliferation

More countries possess nuclear capabilities today than during the Cold War. Nations like North Korea have developed and tested nuclear weapons, increasing tensions and regional instability.

Terrorism

The threat of non-state actors acquiring and using ABC weapons has grown. The rise of terrorist organizations with global reach makes the potential for such attacks more plausible.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in biotechnology and chemical engineering have made it easier to develop new and potentially more dangerous biological and chemical weapons.

Erosion of Treaties

Key treaties like the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty have been abandoned or weakened, reducing the frameworks that previously helped manage and reduce the threat of ABC weapons.

Geopolitical Tensions

Rising tensions between major powers such as the United States, Russia, and China contribute to an arms race mentality, with increased investments in modernizing and expanding ABC arsenals.

Lack of Global Cooperation

Political polarization and lack of consensus in international bodies like the United Nations hinder effective collective action against the spread and potential use of ABC weapons.

In light of these factors, it is clear that global ABC security requires renewed international commitment, robust diplomatic efforts, and effective enforcement of existing agreements. Only through a coordinated and cooperative global approach can the threat posed by these weapons be mitigated.

The NGO COMMITTEE ON PEACE – VIENNA

The NGO COMMITTEE ON PEACE – VIENNA invited to a hybrid information and discussion meeting on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 – 15.00 hours (3.00 PM CET) on the C-Building, 7th floor, Room CR3. About fifty persons from NGOs from all parts of the world took place (USA, Ukraine, Austria, Asia, …). Helga Kromp-Kolb held her informative lecture on:

„The Nexus of Global Climate change, Sustainability and Peace“

Prof. Dr. Helga Kromp-Kolb is an emeritus university professor of meteorology and climatology at the University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences, Vienna, where she also founded and directed the Center for Global Change and Sustainability. Her research focus is on environmental meteorology, in particular the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere and climate change. In recent years, her work has also focused on issues of sustainable development, the transformation of society and the necessary paradigm shift in science and society. She is one of the cofounders of the Alliance of Sustainable Universities in Austria.

Prof. Helga Kromp-Kolb is not only a renowned climate researcher, but also a true cosmopolitan:

born in Vienna, the diplomat’s daughter

grew up in France, Luxembourg, India and Austria.

She was also later drawn from Austria to other countries.

Among other things, she taught in the USA at the San José State University in California.

Helga Kromp-Kolb is married to the risk researcher Prof. Wolfgang Kromp.

Helga Kromp-Kolb,

Em.O.Univ.Prof. Dr.h.c.

Declaration on Peace for Climate Justice

