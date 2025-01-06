General and Complete Disarmament: There Is No Alternative

Erstellt am 06.01.2025 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 2392 mal gelesen und am 06.01.2025 zuletzt geändert.

This year we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Let’s see who is stronger: the monster tornados, Trump, Musk, and the Bible Belt, or nature itself. Maybe they learn like Regan.

Forty years ago, during an introduction to philosophy at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, I participated in a vision quest led by Arnold Keyserling. I had four visions: a firestorm, a whirlpool, a spiral galaxy, and a massive spiral-shaped cloud. Keyserling called it a sacred vision that would likely occupy me for the rest of my life. Regarding the firestorm, he surprisingly remarked:

“When a fire breaks out on the steppe, all animals flee and stop fighting each other. Even the lion runs for its life.”

And humanity? Will the saber-rattling continue after the latest Nobel Peace Prize? Or must everything burn first?

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 for Disarmament

The wildfires of recent years have released significant amounts of CO₂. For example:

• The Australian Bushfires of 2019–2020 (Black Summer) released around 900 million tons of CO₂, equivalent to Germany’s annual emissions.

• The California Wildfires of 2020 emitted about 110 million tons of CO₂.

• The Russian Wildfires of 2021 released over 1.5 billion tons of CO₂, more than the total emissions of many nations.

Globally, wildfires contribute between 5 and 8 billion tons of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to 10-20% of fossil fuel emissions. Wars and standing armies add another 5-10%, at least 5 billion tons. This CO₂ remains in the atmosphere for hundreds to thousands of years, contributing to global warming, hurricanes, and heavy rainfall.

In a world undergoing the largest arms race since the Cold War, the 1945 vision of general and complete disarmament is more urgent than ever.

A Retrospective on Disarmament

After World War II, awareness of the need to control arms grew, culminating in the founding of the United Nations in 1945. Article 26 of the UN Charter tasked the Security Council with creating plans for arms regulation to secure peace.

Milestones like UN Resolution 1378 (1961) and the 1978 Disarmament Declaration laid out symbolic frameworks but lacked actionable, long-term strategies for comprehensive disarmament.

The Need for Immediate Action

Today, the militarization of the world undermines the original goals of the global community. Arms races consume resources desperately needed to combat climate change and poverty. Military conflicts harm humanity and derail progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Steps Toward Disarmament by 2050

A concrete plan for achieving general and complete disarmament by 2050 could include the following:

• Reducing global arms stockpiles by 4% annually, monitored by international mechanisms.

• Redirecting military resources to peacebuilding, development aid, and SDG initiatives.

• Establishing a UN-led monitoring system and arbitration courts to enforce disarmament obligations.

• Imposing sanctions on non-compliant nations while rewarding exemplary disarmament efforts.

• Reallocating military budgets to education, healthcare, and poverty eradication, fostering a safer and more just world.

Challenges and Resistance

Despite clear benefits, resistance to disarmament remains strong. Geopolitical tensions and nuclear deterrence doctrines are significant obstacles, requiring diplomacy and citizen advocacy to overcome.

The arms industry is another powerful barrier. Transitioning to peaceful production necessitates clear regulations, incentives, and international cooperation.

Conclusion

Achieving general and complete disarmament by 2050 is ambitious but essential. It requires a clear roadmap, genuine international collaboration, and unwavering political will to replace military conflict with diplomacy and cooperation.

The UN Security Council must fulfill its founding purpose: preserving peace. Without consistent disarmament policies, sustainable development goals will continue to be swept away by storms, floods, and fires. Neither Fortress Austria nor “America First” will withstand nature’s wrath.

Disarmament is not just a dream; it’s a necessity. Let us act now, step by step, toward a world without weapons.