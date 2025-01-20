2025 Doomsday Clock Announcement

Erstellt am 20.01.2025 von Andreas Hermann Landl

A World on Edge

On January 28th, 2025, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists‘ Science and Security Board (SASB) will unveil the new time for the Doomsday Clock in Washington, DC. This symbolic clock, first introduced in 1947, represents humanity’s proximity to existential catastrophe.

Each year, its setting serves as a stark reminder of the global threats that demand urgent action.

Key Factors Influencing the 2025 Clock

The SASB’s decision this year will be shaped by an array of escalating global challenges, including:

Nuclear Proliferation: With continued nuclear arms development and growing tensions among nuclear-armed states, the risks of conflict remain dangerously high. The modernization of arsenals and the erosion of arms control agreements exacerbate these threats. Disruptive Technologies: Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming societies at an unprecedented pace. While AI offers vast potential, its misuse—whether in autonomous weapons, misinformation campaigns, or cyber warfare—could have catastrophic consequences. Russia-Ukraine War: The protracted conflict in Ukraine continues to destabilize Europe and heighten geopolitical tensions. The potential for escalation, including nuclear threats, looms large. Middle East Conflicts: The Israel-Hamas war, the broader Israel-Hezbollah tensions, and regional instability have compounded the risks of violence spilling across borders, drawing in global powers. Bio-Threats: The world remains vulnerable to biological threats, including pandemics and bioterrorism, as underscored by recent outbreaks and advancements in synthetic biology. Climate Crisis: Record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, and extreme weather events in 2024 underscore the worsening climate emergency. Despite growing awareness, global efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and transition to sustainable energy remain insufficient.

A Call to Action

The Doomsday Clock’s time-setting is more than a warning—it’s a call to action for policymakers, scientists, and citizens worldwide. The SASB emphasizes the importance of collective efforts to mitigate these threats through diplomacy, regulation, and sustainable practices.

Stay Informed

For those keen to follow this critical announcement and its implications, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists offers email updates and a twice-weekly newsletter. These resources provide in-depth coverage of the issues influencing the Clock and practical steps toward a safer future.

