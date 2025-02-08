Proposal for a new UN Sustainability Resolution for 2025-2050

Erstellt am 08.02.2025 von Andreas Hermann Landl

United Nations – General Assembly 2025

Draft Resolution on Promoting a Sustainability Race and Strengthening Global Security through Sustainability

The General Assembly,

Recalling the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the commitment to maintaining world peace and international security, as well as promoting sustainable development and respect for human rights,

Reaffirming the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, especially Goal 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) and Goal 17 (Global Partnerships for the Goals), and recognizing the need to align global security strategies with environmental, economic, and social sustainability objectives,

Concerned about the continuous rise in global military expenditures, which divert resources urgently needed to combat climate change, eradicate poverty, and promote sustainable development,

Recognizing that human security cannot be sustainably ensured through escalated military power but rather through social stability, economic justice, ecological resilience, and structural peace,

Convinced that a Sustainability Race—a peaceful competition in investments in education, health, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure—represents an effective strategy to foster international cooperation and stability,

Decides to establish an international Sustainability Race Mechanism, which encourages member states to progressively reduce their defense budgets and reinvest in sustainable development initiatives;

Recommends the creation of a UN Sustainability and Security Index (UNSSI), which annually tracks states’ progress in reallocating military expenditures toward sustainable investments and highlights positive developments;

Mandates the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and other relevant institutions, to develop proposals for reallocating military investments into sustainable projects;

Calls upon member states to integrate their disarmament policies with their sustainability strategies and create incentives for businesses and research institutions specializing in conversion technologies and sustainable innovations;

Encourages international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to provide incentives for states that make significant progress in reducing military expenditures in favor of sustainable development;

Emphasizes the need for states with high military expenditures to assume increased responsibility, based on the polluter pays principle, for global challenges such as climate change, refugee crises, and global healthcare;

Decides to convene a high-level UN Summit on „Security through Sustainability“ in 2026, where states can present their progress in the Sustainability Race and exchange best practices;

Invites civil society, academia, the private sector, and multilateral organizations to contribute innovative approaches to implementing the Sustainability Race and to expand its impact through public and media initiatives;

Urges all member states to actively participate in implementing this resolution to create a global security architecture based on cooperation, sustainable development, and peaceful conflict resolution;

Underlines the significance of SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) and calls for intensified international cooperation to establish the Sustainability Race as a cooperative and fair competition, ensuring all states benefit equally through knowledge exchange, technological support, and equitable financing models;

Recommends the Adoption of a „Sustainability and Security Agreement 2050“ (SSA 2050)

as an expanded and updated version of the 2015 Paris Agreement, including the following measures:

Binding annual targets for implementing the 17 SDGs and 169 sub-targets, with all states subject to reporting and review obligations;

for implementing the 17 SDGs and 169 sub-targets, with all states subject to reporting and review obligations; Inclusion of military emissions in national climate reports and a commitment for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to research and report on military environmental impacts;

in national climate reports and a commitment for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to research and report on military environmental impacts; Creation of a UN sanctions mechanism for states and companies that systematically violate sustainability commitments, including trade restrictions and the withdrawal of development aid;

for states and companies that systematically violate sustainability commitments, including trade restrictions and the withdrawal of development aid; Establishment of an international incentive system , rewarding states that actively advance sustainable development with lower borrowing costs, increased development funding, and technological support;

, rewarding states that actively advance sustainable development with lower borrowing costs, increased development funding, and technological support; Promotion of disarmament conversion into sustainable industries, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, circular economy, and education;

into sustainable industries, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, circular economy, and education; Development of a global transparency and monitoring mechanism to disclose progress and violations, enabling political countermeasures.

Adopted in New York, 2025.