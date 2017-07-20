ATOMIC BOMB AWARENESS DAY 2017
2017 GENBAKU NO HI Event
Tuesday, 08 August 2017
12:00p.m. – 1:30p.m
Vienna International Centre, Rotunda
Masters of Ceremony Ms. Jasmine Adu-Atwere Ms. Heather Wokusch
Performers
United Nations Choir Vienna Conductor: Mr. Sandro Santander
Cello: Ms. Andrea Krebs
Rotunda dancers
Ms. Carina Cerny Mr. Pauli Friess
Memorial Plaza dancers
Mr. Bernardo Ramos Coca Ms. Lidia Dolezal Ms. Laura Edelhofer Ms. Gloria Horvath Mr. Leonhard Kostner Ms. Cäcilia Löschberger
Ms. Lena Schilling Ms. Ollin Sobotka
Tea ceremony
Ms. Kazumi Nakayama Ms. Keiko Kitagawa Ms. Tamiko Vaget Ms. Irene Kaplan
Programme
Music performance
United Nations Choir Vienna
- Sakura,
- Sakura ‘Angry Flames’ and ‘Torches’ – from The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace)
- Let There Be Peace on Earth
Opening remarks by Ms. Yuko Gulda (Founder – NGO GENBAKU NO HI)
Welcome by Mr. Ismail H. Balla Chief United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs at Vienna (UNODA)
Speech by Mr. Bozorgmehr Ziaran – Acting Chief, External Relations, Protocol and International Cooperation CTBTO Preparatory Commission
Music performance
- Bach 3rd Cello Suite Prelude
- Speech by H.E. Mr. Franz Josef Kuglitsch – Director of the Department for Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Permanent Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs
- Speech by Mr. Naobumi Yokota – Counsellor Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations (Vienna)
- Speech by Mr. Matthias Gruber – Counsellor Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United Nations (Vienna)
- Dance performance Choreography of Ms. Valerie Lichtenwörther
- Speech by Ms. Marzhan Nurzhan – Coordinator Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNND)
- Speech by Dr. Klaus Renoldner – Chair NGO Committee on Peace, Vienna
- Speech by Ms. Nadja Schmidt – Executive Director – International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Austria
- Speech by Dr. Peter Weish – Associate Professor – Agricultural University Vienna (BOKU)
- Traditional Japanese tea ceremony – Participants move to the Memorial Plaza
- Breakdance performance Peace Bell ringing
- Group photo, 3D Art
* * *Origami corner by Ms. Yoshie Maruoka, Ms. Yukika Kudo, Ms. Silvia Böhm
Ikebana exhibition by Mr. Herbert Grünsteidl & Ms. Ruiko Friesacher; Anesama doll exhibition Exhibitions of the winners and honorable mentions of the UN Posters for Peace Contest 2016
