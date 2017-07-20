ATOMIC BOMB AWARENESS DAY 2017

Dieser Artikel wurde 97 mal gelesen und am 20.07.2017 zuletzt geändert.

2017 GENBAKU NO HI Event

Tuesday, 08 August 2017

12:00p.m. – 1:30p.m

Vienna International Centre, Rotunda

Masters of Ceremony Ms. Jasmine Adu-Atwere Ms. Heather Wokusch

Performers

United Nations Choir Vienna Conductor: Mr. Sandro Santander

Cello: Ms. Andrea Krebs

Rotunda dancers

Ms. Carina Cerny Mr. Pauli Friess

Memorial Plaza dancers

Mr. Bernardo Ramos Coca Ms. Lidia Dolezal Ms. Laura Edelhofer Ms. Gloria Horvath Mr. Leonhard Kostner Ms. Cäcilia Löschberger

Ms. Lena Schilling Ms. Ollin Sobotka

Tea ceremony

Ms. Kazumi Nakayama Ms. Keiko Kitagawa Ms. Tamiko Vaget Ms. Irene Kaplan

Programme

Music performance

United Nations Choir Vienna

Sakura, Sakura ‘Angry Flames’ and ‘Torches’ – from The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace) Let There Be Peace on Earth

Opening remarks by Ms. Yuko Gulda (Founder – NGO GENBAKU NO HI)

Welcome by Mr. Ismail H. Balla Chief United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs at Vienna (UNODA)

Speech by Mr. Bozorgmehr Ziaran – Acting Chief, External Relations, Protocol and International Cooperation CTBTO Preparatory Commission

Music performance