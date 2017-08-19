Children Indernational Summer Village (CISV) peace education provides us with

the attitudes,

skills and

knowledge

to become agents of change, locally and globally. Though peace education, CISV seeks to educate and inspire our participants to become ‘active global citizens’ working towards a more just and peaceful world.

Peace education looks at local and global issues that are relevant to us all, recognising that peace can mean much more than the absence of war. In fact, peace education encourages us to look at a wide range of issues and helps us gain a better understanding of:

our own identity within the local and global community

basic human rights as well as forms of exploitation and injustice

conflicts and how they can be caused, prevented and resolved

sustainable solutions for environmental and development issues

CISV peace education content

In CISV we have four peace education content areas, which are explored in our programmes. Our peace education is delivered in a way that is both age-appropriate and experiential. The content areas are:

Diversity

Explores the identity of the individual and asks us to consider ourselves within our own and the wider community.

Human Rights

Considers how human rights affect every aspect of our lives and how violations can lie at the root of problems such as poverty, violence and lawlessness.

Conflict and Resolution

Helps us to understand how conflicts can arise deliberately or otherwise and what can be done to help bring a peaceful resolution.

Sustainable Development

Looks for integrated ways to promote economic and social well-being, while protecting the environment through the responsible use of natural resources.

Read more about our peace education content areas in Passport, a handy summary of our approach to peace education.

Building global friendship for peace

Having the opportunity to make friends with people from different backgrounds and life experience plays a vital role within peace education. This is because it encourages us to examine our own attitudes and values, which in turn helps to broaden our perspective of the world. It also helps to raise our self-awareness and our awareness of others.

CISV believes that fostering friendship between people of different nationality, gender, age, race, culture, and class is a key building-block for peace. CISVers worldwide build friendships to learn from each other and take positive steps towards more peaceful and just communities.

