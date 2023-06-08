Peace Concert in Vienna

Erstellt am 08.06.2023 von Andreas Hermann Landl

Dieser Artikel wurde 162 mal gelesen und am 09.06.2023 zuletzt geändert.

180th birthday of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Bertha von Suttner

Festive concert on the 180th birthday of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Bertha von Suttner as a prelude to the the International Peace Summit on 10 and 11 June 2023 in Vienna.

Program

The 1st Women’s Chamber Orchestra of Austria founded 41 years ago, highlights current issues: * *Peace, tolerance, human rights, climate protection, and abolition of nuclear weapons.

As an appeal for peace, works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Gustav Mahler, Arvo Pärt, Dimitri Shostakovich, Hanns Eisler, Johanna Doderer, Nancy Van de Vate, Flaka Goranci, and others.

Mercedes Echerer recites thoughts by Bertha von Suttner, Marlene Streeruwitz, Lojze Wieser, and others.

Performers/Soloists:

First Women’s Chamber Orchestra from Austria Lucia Hall, violin

Flaka Goranci. Mezzo-soprano

Recitation: Mercedes Echerer, moderator, actress, cultural activist

Place:

Borromeo Festival Hall District Office Landstraße,

Karl Borromäus Platz 3, 1030 Vienna (5 min from U3 station Rochusplatz)

Admission for the concert: General ticket – € 20 Reduced for pensioners – € 15

Pupils and students – Free entrance

Ticket reservation: k onzert@abfang.org

(please pick up reserved tickets at 18:30 at the latest)

More information (in German): w ww.abfang.org/peaceconcert

Organizer: AbFaNG – Action Alliance for Peace, Active Neutrality and Nonviolence in cooperation with IPB – International Peace Bureau