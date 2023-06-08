Peace Concert in Vienna
180th birthday of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Bertha von Suttner
Festive concert on the 180th birthday of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Bertha von Suttner as a prelude to the the International Peace Summit on 10 and 11 June 2023 in Vienna.
Program
The 1st Women’s Chamber Orchestra of Austria founded 41 years ago, highlights current issues: * *Peace, tolerance, human rights, climate protection, and abolition of nuclear weapons.
As an appeal for peace, works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Gustav Mahler, Arvo Pärt, Dimitri Shostakovich, Hanns Eisler, Johanna Doderer, Nancy Van de Vate, Flaka Goranci, and others.
Mercedes Echerer recites thoughts by Bertha von Suttner, Marlene Streeruwitz, Lojze Wieser, and others.
Performers/Soloists:
First Women’s Chamber Orchestra from Austria Lucia Hall, violin
Flaka Goranci. Mezzo-soprano
Recitation: Mercedes Echerer, moderator, actress, cultural activist
Place:
Borromeo Festival Hall District Office Landstraße,
Karl Borromäus Platz 3, 1030 Vienna (5 min from U3 station Rochusplatz)
Admission for the concert: General ticket – € 20 Reduced for pensioners – € 15
Pupils and students – Free entrance
Ticket reservation: konzert@abfang.org
(please pick up reserved tickets at 18:30 at the latest)
More information (in German): www.abfang.org/peaceconcert
Organizer: AbFaNG – Action Alliance for Peace, Active Neutrality and Nonviolence in cooperation with IPB – International Peace Bureau
Posted in Abrüstung, Friedenskultur, Friedenspädagogik, Friedenspolitik