„Die autoritäre Persönlichkeit“ wiederentdeckt

Björn Höcke (AfD)

Giorgia Meloni

Der Verso-Verlag hat im August 2029 die englischsprachige Fassung von „The Authoritarian Personality“ von Theodor Adorno u.a. als Taschenbuch und als E-Book wieder aufgelegt.

Regulärer Preis 30,00 £ Verkaufspreis24,00 £Währung für 1072 Seiten. Peter Gordon schreibt im Vorwort 2019 “Most troubling of all, however, is the sense that we did not really learn the first time around how to address the deeper reasons for fascism’s lasting appeal”(Gordon2019[1950],xxxix).

Was macht einen Faschisten aus?

Gibt es Charaktereigenschaften, die die Wahrscheinlichkeit erhöhen, dass jemand ganz rechts wählt?

„The Authoritarian Personality“ , geschrieben im Schatten des Faschismus und des Holocaust, versuchte, den Aufstieg des Faschismus in Europa anhand der spezifischen psychologischen Merkmale zu analysieren, die Menschen anfällig für Autoritarismus machen. Basierend auf umfangreichen empirischen Studien an Amerikanern, die von einem Team durchgeführt wurden, zu dem auch das führende Mitglied der Frankfurter Schule Theodor Adorno gehörte, ordnete The Authoritarian Personality eine Reihe von Charaktereigenschaften von Faschisten auf der sogenannten „F-Skala“ (F für Faschist) ein. Dazu gehörten

„Die autoritäre Persönlichkeit“

Sie ist nicht nur eines der einflussreichsten Werke der Sozialpsychologie, die jemals geschrieben wurden, es markiert auch einen Meilenstein in der Entwicklung von Adornos Denken und zeigt, wie er sich mit dem Problem des Faschismus und den Gründen für die Wende Europas zur Reaktion auseinandersetzt.

„Über ein halbes Jahrhundert später und mit dem Aufstieg des Rechtspopulismus und dem Wiederaufleben der extremen Rechten in den letzten Jahren bleibt diese äußerst einflussreiche Studie so aufschlussreich und relevant wie eh und je.“ So der Verlagstext von Verso zum Buch

Rezensionen

Es ist unmöglich, eine angemessene Vorstellung von der Fülle der Inhalte zu vermitteln. Eine monumentale Studie, die neue Wege in der Untersuchung von Vorurteilen ebnet.

Richard A. Schermerhorn , Soziale Kräfte

Die Ursprünge der heutigen antipopulistischen Propaganda

Michael Lind

Der Berliner Detlef Oesterreich hatte 1974 eine Autoritarismusskala veröffentlicht, die zwei Subskalen enthielt: zur Erfassung der Rigidität (Starrheit des Verhaltens) mit 17 Items und des Dogmatismus mit 24 Items. Eine grundsätzliche theoretische und testmethodische Revision führte 1998 zu einem neuen psychologischen Fragebogen, der lediglich auf das Verhalten und Erleben, also die Einschätzung der eigenen Person und der Gefühle in bestimmten Situationen gerichtet ist. Dieser Autoritarismusfragebogen soll einen Beitrag zur Erklärung politischer Einstellungen leisten, ohne diese zu erfassen. Der Fragebogen enthält 31 Items aus Bereichen, die nach Oesterreich die zentralen Merkmale autoritärer Persönlichkeiten bilden:[8]

Ängstliche Abwehr von Neuem und Fremden, Rigides und unflexibles Verhalten, Anpassungs- und Unterordnungsbereitschaft, Orientierung an Macht und Stärke, Feindseligkeit und unterdrückte Aggressivität, Konformität.

